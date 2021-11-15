Embracing Taiwan's Building Material Innovators at ARCHIDEX Online

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Excellence, organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), is making its presence felt at ARCHIDEX 2021 with a virtual showcase of 10 award winning building material brands.



Taiwan Excellence is making its presence felt at ARCHIDEX 2021 with a virtual showcase of 10 award winning building material brands.

Taiwan is a global manufacturing hub that is well known for its high-quality production and has built a strong reputation as a leader in innovation.

In view of the high-quality and smart of architectural space in the future, Taiwan's building materials industry has gradually moved towards a diversified development trend of integrating designers, new technologies, and emphasizing non-toxic or environmentally friendly materials. It is expected that Taiwan's building materials leaders would play key role in the next wave of architecture.

To further explore business opportunities with Malaysian counterparts, Taiwan Excellence showcased two building materials online product sessions which received more than 200 registrations from industry players.

Six leading Taiwanese brands shared their ground-breaking advances on kitchen and bathroom building materials, such as pedal control faucet retrofit kit by JLA (Jye Li An Technology), Caesar bathroom cabinet by Sanitar, Justime Chapter 2 kitchen faucet by Sheng Tai Brassware, MiniBle Q microbubble aerator by Herher Synergy, Liner-washing machine faucet by Liang-Ping Sanitary, as well as AI driven cooker hood and smart control built-in hub from Taiwan Sakura.

Taiwan Excellence also featured four factory building material brands, including LED Balloon Lighting by Ching Yuang Enterprise, Roof Exhaust Vent by Fradox Global, Ceiling Tile Fan by Sheng Yuan Electric, and KVM Viscoelastic Damper by Well-Link Industry.

Grab the business opportunities with Taiwan Excellence brands. Re-watch the previous product talk or visit the Taiwan Excellence virtual booth by visiting Archidex Online (search: Taiwan Excellence) until Dec 10, 2021.