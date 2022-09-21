EMDR Therapy For Addiction In Surrey, BC Announced By Grigore Counselling

As ongoing research published in the National Library of Medicine supports the effectiveness of EMDR, Grigore Counselling announces Total Immersion EMDR therapy in Surrey, BC.

—

Grigore Counselling has announced that its accelerated Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) therapy is now available for patients suffering from addictive disorders, including alcohol and drug addiction.

More details can be found at https://www.thecelebritysaviour.com

The new treatment is designed to help patients develop coping mechanisms to overcome addiction and prevent relapse. Therapy sessions are led by practice founder and creator of Total Immersion EMDR, Robert Grigore.

“EMDR is a psychotherapeutic treatment which accelerates the brain’s natural ability to heal itself, utilizing a process called Bilateral Stimulation,” explains Robert Grigore. “EMDR has over 30 years of research and clinical trials, and is endorsed by leading health authorities around the world, including the World Health Organization.”

Grigore Counselling’s novel approach, Total Immersion EMDR is an accelerated form of the traditional EMDR treatment and aims to provide lasting results in 3 to 5 days. This interactive psychotherapy method is used to relieve psychological stress that has built up over the years, allowing the brain to work through overwhelming experiences which were not properly processed.

During the new addiction therapy sessions, Grigore directs eye movements while guiding the patient through traumatic memories or thoughts. The distraction caused by this bilateral stimulation makes processing stressful events less emotionally painful, helping patients properly process traumatic memories and eventually move past them.

“EMDR has been proven effective for anxiety, depression, addiction, trauma, relationship issues, procrastination, perfectionism, shame, and grief,” says Robert Grigore. His new service is designed to help patients confront the negative emotions associated with addiction, while establishing healthy coping mechanisms and lowering the risks of relapse. Utilizing the brain’s natural healing abilities, EMDR therapy aims to limit negative thinking and behaviours for lasting results.

With the latest announcement, Grigore Counselling makes its innovative Total Immersive EMDR therapy available in form of five-day retreats, three-day weekend sessions, and single sessions. Founder Robert Grigore is renowned for his work with celebrities, who have publicly endorsed EMDR.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://www.thecelebritysaviour.com/testimonials

Contact Info:

Name: Robert A. Grigore

Email: Send Email

Organization: Grigore Counselling

Address: 19567 Fraser Hwy. 469, Surrey, British Columbia V3S 6K7, Canada

Phone: +1-778-883-4819

Website: https://www.thecelebritysaviour.com



Release ID: 89081985

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.