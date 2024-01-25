EMEET AirFlow Open-Ear Earbuds Sets New Standard for Call Quality

The cost-effective open-ear earbuds AirFlow newly launched by EMEET, is becoming one of the most competent choices in the open-ear earbuds market.

—

The open-ear earbuds market has welcomed a game-changer at the beginning of 2024. The EMEET AirFlow open-ear earbuds innovated by EMEET, a global leading video & audio solution provider known for premium webcams and speakerphones, provides another competent choice in the market, especially for those who are looking for high-quality calling experience.

The Detachable Microphone Boom

While most of the open-ear earbuds in the market are focusing on the wearing and listening experience, EMEET decides to take its accumulated experience in the audio field, microphone technology specifically, into the arena of the gradually heating-up open-ear earbuds.

The new EMEET AirFlow features a unique detachable microphone boom like no other in the market, capturing voice with utmost clarity. With the VoiceCore noise cancellation algorithm self-developed by EMEET, the call quality is exponentially improved without the disruption of environmental noises. One of the most important things is the boom mic is detachable so that you can unplug it and enjoy your favorite tracks daily.

A Comfort & Secure Fit

Weighing only 8.5 grams per earbud, the EMEET AirFlow provides a comfortable wearing experience along with its ergonomic earhook design and the skin-friendly coating. Thanks to the 1.0 mm ultra-thin memory titanium wire, it offers a secure fit for various kinds of ear shapes, fitting your ears snugly either in daily use or during exercise.

More to Offer

Another noticeable trick of the EMEET AirFlow lies in the charging case, which features a UV light that enables 99.99% sterilization of commonly seen bacteria breed on the earbuds. Besides, the 16.2mm dynamic driver and the all-new HyperBass algorithm allows you to enjoy your music with boosted bass performance.

When it comes to the usage, the Bluetooth 5.3 and USB dongle gives you fast and stable connection either with your mobile phone or computer while the 40 hours playback time with the charging case ensures a worry-free calling or listening experience. Rated IPX 5, the EMEET AirFlow is also a perfect choice for different kinds of exercises.

Conclusion

Priced at $149.99 (Early bird deal at EMEET's official website), the EMEET AirFlow is no doubt one of the most competent choices in the open-ear earbuds market. For those who are bombarded with endless business calls daily and don't won't to be discomfoted by in-ear or over-ear headphones, the EMEET AirFlow is exactly the one you need to enhance your call quality and wearing experiecnce at the same time.



Contact Info:

Name: Holly

Email: Send Email

Organization: EMEET

Website: http://emeet.com



Release ID: 89119614

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.