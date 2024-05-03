Emerald of Katong: Crafting the Future of Heritage Luxury in Singapore's District 15

Sim Lian Group is poised for a September 2024 launch of Emerald of Katong, a luxurious 846-unit condominium in Singapore's District 15. Situated near Tanjong Katong MRT, the development caters to families and professionals seeking a blend of modern convenience and rich heritage.

Sim Lian Land Pte Ltd and Sim Lian Development Pte Ltd are excited to unveil their latest project, Emerald of Katong, a new benchmark in luxury living set in the heart of Singapore’s vibrant District 15. Positioned within a serene enclave of Marine Parade, this development promises an exclusive lifestyle enriched by culture and convenience.

Project Overview and Strategic Location

Emerald of Katong is poised to be a centerpiece in Katong, a neighborhood cherished for its rich historical essence and modern conveniences. Located merely 400 meters from the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT station, the development ensures superb connectivity to various parts of the city.

This prestigious address is also a stone’s throw from notable educational institutions including Haig Girls’ School, Tanjong Katong Primary School, Tanjong Katong Girls' School, and Chung Cheng High, making it an ideal locale for families.

Development Details and Community Features

Scheduled for launch in September 2024, Emerald of Katong will feature 846 units housed within a single, elegantly designed block. Reflecting the tranquility of its surroundings, the project is nestled among private condos, landed properties, and traditional shophouses, providing an atmosphere of exclusivity.

Residents will enjoy the blend of a tranquil setting with the accessibility of city life, all underpinned by a 99-year tenure that secures their long-term investment in one of Singapore’s most sought-after districts.

Anticipated Amenities and Luxurious Offerings

While details on the specific amenities and interior designs are being finalized, potential residents can anticipate top-tier facilities that harmonize with the serene and upscale environment of the Marine Parade area.

Engagement and Registration of Interest

Sim Lian invites potential homeowners and investors to register their interest as early as possible. This early registration not only secures a privilege to the latest updates but also an opportunity to influence certain aspects of the project’s final touches.

“With Emerald of Katong, we are not just building condos; we are creating homes that will form the cornerstone of family legacies and personal success stories in this historic part of Singapore,” says a spokesperson for Sim Lian.

About Sim Lian Group

Sim Lian Group has been creating homes and spaces for families and businesses for over 40 years, building a reputation for reliable and quality craftsmanship in the process. Their projects consistently reflect a strong commitment to thoughtful planning and the highest standards of design and construction.

Conclusion

Emerald of Katong represents a unique fusion of heritage and contemporary luxury, setting new standards for residential living in Katong. As the project unfolds, Sim Lian remains committed to upholding its legacy of excellence and community-focused development.



