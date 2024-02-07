Emerging New York Photographer Chengmin Gabrielle Dan Brings Latest Work to Germany’s 2024 Mannheim Contemporary Art Exhibition

Multi-faceted artist Chengmin Gabrielle Dan, best known for her clever angles and powerful narratives that project a unique understanding of human nature, is proud to bring her latest works to the prestigious Mannheim Contemporary Art Exhibition in Germany.

(February 6, 2024) – Multi-faceted artist Chengmin Gabrielle Dan, best known for her clever angles and powerful narratives that project a unique understanding of human nature, is proud to bring her latest works to the prestigious Mannheim Contemporary Art Exhibition in Germany. Taking center stage at the January 29 – February 9 exhibition is Gabrielle’s piece “Respond – Girl Gaze” from her “Anti-Male Gaze: Response” collection. The striking photograph demonstrates society’s higher aesthetic standards for women and living under the constant watchful gaze of their male counterparts.

“Respond – Girl Gaze” depicts an attractive man wearing a female garter belt, and the response to the male gaze. It features Gabrielle’s delicate shooting techniques leveraging soft light and the human body in its most natural form. Her goal and intended theme are to break the standards and expectations of men towards women, and no longer be their passive muses.

“The existence of a man is constituted by his behavior, and the existence of a women is constituted by how others perceive her,” said Gabrielle. “We all live under the gaze all the time, or there are always people who get the pleasure of peeping at women. This is determined by the patriarchal society, where men have the superiority of controlling most of the voice. Regardless of the class, the male gaze is gendered viewing power. In most cases, this male gaze can be used as a collective norm or collective identity.”

The concept of “Male Gaze” was first proposed by film critic Laura Mulvey in “Visual Pleasure and Narrative Movies.” She believes that in movies, men are often dominant and use their gaze as power, while women become the object of the gaze to satisfy men’s voyeuristic pleasures. This is the case across television shows, movies, and commercials, with women becoming subconsciously accustomed to being observed by men and losing their sensitivity to self-examination.

Gabrielle also showcased “Anti-Male Gaze: Response” at the 28th Guangzhou International Art Fair from December 1-4, 2023. This event is one of China’s four major art exhibitions. This particular piece has elicited a stir and attracted widespread attention. She also exhibited at the Shanghai International Art Fair, affirming her participation in two of China’s foremost art exhibitions.

In addition to her standout piece “Respond – Girl Gaze,” Gabrielle is also showcasing two other collections at the Mannheim Contemporary Art Exhibition – “Lonely Romance” and “Skinny Love.”

Her “Lonely Romance” series depicts a woman who seems lonely, but is actually an independent individual full of romance with a heart as full as a blooming flower. Her expression is as firm as a mountain, and she sometimes follows her inner instincts. She establishes a profound connection between nature and herself, as if the dialogue between her and nature is a symphony of the soul. Her loneliness is a noble solitude, in which she searches for herself, listens to her own voice in silence, and blooms quietly.

“Lonely Romance” provided Gabrielle with yet another opportunity to bring different perspectives and viewpoints into her artistic creation. This particular collection is not only a discussion of women’s search for themselves, but also an exposure of their plight in social and emotional dual backgrounds. The imbalance of various relationships, as well as the stereotypes of women’s social roles and development expectations in traditional society and culture, have led to severe pressure on women. Although there are new ideas and trends nowadays, women are still severely suppressed and criticized.

“Skinny Love” is a 4-piece collection inspired by Gabrielle’s reflections on the unimaginable “love” role that women often assume when traditional culture and modern society are intertwined. It portrays the phenomenon of women not only trying to find balance within their emotional relationships, but also encountering high expectations and harsh criticism from society. It features women with their faces covered by clear plastic bags, creating a heart-wrenching visual metaphor. The contrast between the background and the foreground of each piece emphasizes the prominent position of the woman, leading the viewer's eyes to the face that is covered and suffocated by the plastic bag. The soft light and the details of the face convey the fragility, entanglement and struggle of women.

Gabrielle relocated from Beijing to New York City in 2020 to explore film and television art majors. She graduated in May of 2021 from the New York Institute of Technology with a degree in film and TV production. Later in 2021, she was admitted to New York University’s esteemed Gallatin School through her influential “Anti-Male Gaze” series of photographs. In September of 2022, she was invited to photograph at New York Fashion Week, and in March of 2023 was invited to shoot for the “Past Present Future” art exhibition at the Time Arts Gallery in New York.

In July of 2023, Gabrielle participated in the “Before Sunset” photography group exhibition in New York, the “ART X HOTEL” exhibition at the SPATIUM GINZA Pony Hotel in Tokyo, and also exhibited at Tokyo’s duo exhibition, “Where Aphrodite Bleeds, Red Roses Bloom.” In August of 2023, she participated in the “Temporary Urban Landscape” group exhibition at the Time Arts Gallery in New York, and was again invited to shoot at New York Fashion Week this past September.



About the company: About Chengmin Gabrielle Dan: A multidisciplinary artist and filmmaker, Chengmin Gabrielle Dan is a Beijing native who now resides in New York and is known for her bold exploration of human relationships and individuality. Her powerful narratives challenge viewers, sparking introspection and conversation. Her standout exhibitions include “Before Sunset,” the esteemed Japan “Where Aphrodite Bleeds, Red Roses Bloom” exhibition, and a solo exhibition in Shanghai this past December.

