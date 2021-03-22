Emerging tech trends for Asia Pacific to be defined at Greater Bay Area Blockchain Week 2021

For a nearly week-long virtual event, the Greater Bay Area (GBA) of China becomes the global centre to attract high-profile speakers, international government agencies, and tech trendsetters.

HONG KONG, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GBA Blockchain Week 2021 (March 29th - April 1st), hosted by NexChange Group, brings a world-class expertise to the table, with 100+ speakers featured on the agenda of the core 2-day Virtual Summit (March 30th and 31st) and live broadcast globally and in China. The conference will also host a chain of dedicated side events from the largest blockchain community keepers and industry leaders.

Alber Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services, Government of Gibraltar:

"I am delighted to be taking part in the Greater Bay Area Blockchain Week's virtual conference. The development of a sustainable blockchain ecosystem is deeply rooted in enhanced education and wider business use. Now more than ever, as we emerge from the pandemic, it's important that the blockchain industry stays connected, and continues to keep education and development at the top of the agenda."

Themes on the GBA Blockchain Week 2021 agenda will spin around the major Bitcoin bull run, and how digital assets continue to gain traction amongst institutional investors. Where does it put global trade, capital markets and incumbent financial institutions, speakers will confer about during the series of high-level panel discussions.

Sheila Warren, Head of Data, Blockchain, and Digital Assets, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum:

"2020 was definitely a year for the books. In addition to seeing a huge increase in institutional investment, we also saw CBDC experiments move into production, most notably China's DCEP. The Forum started the year with the release of our CBDC Policy Maker Toolkit during Davos and continued with our Supply Chain Toolkit in the spring. This latter guidance has proven essential for designing solutions that work for a multitude of actors, including smaller players who may not have access to the resources required to unlock the value of blockchain technology."

About NexChange: NexChange Group is a venture builder and media platform specializing in Blockchain, FinTech, HealthTech, AI, and Smart Cities. NexChange is known for hosting annual Hong Kong Blockchain Week, a premiere blockchain event organised in closed collaboration with local governments.

