Emeritus Brings World-Class Cohort-Based Learning to Companies Undergoing Transformation with Launch of Academies in Data, Leadership, Tech & More

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus, the global leader in world-class professional education, announced a new Academies offering today, which will help innovative companies upskill their workforces with curated, in-depth learning programs which support organizational transformation efforts needed to compete in today's economy. Built on Emeritus' industry-leading models for learning effectiveness, as well as unique partnerships with 60+ top global universities and business schools, Emeritus Academies are pioneering a new frontier in how companies can effectively address shifting industry trends, get ahead of fast-changing technologies, and empower their people to build competitive advantage.

McKinsey & Company projects that 87% of companies anticipate worsening skill gaps by 2026 in both hard and soft skills. Emeritus Academies are designed as a comprehensive solution for mid-to-large organizations navigating these challenges – including tracks in Data, Software and Cloud Engineering, Sustainability, Leadership, and more – as nearly every company today undergoes strategic transformation. Each Emeritus Academy is designed to help organizations build the skills needed to launch and execute transformations at all levels of the workforce with distinct needs for each audience: from leadership who will envision and drive organizational change; to practitioners who will use innovative technologies to improve business performance and reach; to all employees, who will need to become digitally fluent and adopt a digital mindset. Success depends not just on organizations implementing new technologies but also on their ability to take advantage of the opportunities these technologies provide.

Coursework combines the flexibility of self-paced modules with 1:1 coaching, access to global thought leaders, and the opportunity to customize coursework to meet unique company challenges in a rapidly changing workforce. This signature Emeritus approach has a proven track record when compared to industry standards, with 94% of learners saying the coursework had a positive impact on their career.

"With our new Academies offering, Emeritus elevates this impactful and effective learning approach in the workplace so that entire enterprises can benefit," said Charlie Schilling, President of the U.S. and Europe Enterprise Business at Emeritus. "By teaming up with world-class university partners, we're able to provide contextualized and personalized programming for companies to address short-term urgent needs and solve for long-term skill gaps."

Emeritus Academies builds on the latest research showing that in addition to driving higher employee engagement and retention, large-scale upskilling programs also have a significant impact on company productivity, innovation, and revenue. And one study by Gartner found that when an organization improves its innovative effectiveness, it can increase annual revenue by as much as $8,800 per employee. Academies include top-of-the-line support, bespoke programming, and reporting analytics so that organizations can drive meaningful, relevant, and targeted results.

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 60 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' online courses, bootcamps, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 250,000 individuals across 80+ countries. Emeritus was recently awarded the "Online Education Solution of the Year" by 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of Eruditus Group, has more than 2,000 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. For more information, please visit

