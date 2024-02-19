Emerson Straw PL: Advocates For Justice In Personal Injury Cases

Emerson Straw PL provides specialized legal counsel across a broad spectrum of personal injury cases, encompassing everything from their primary areas of practice: automobile accidents and medical malpractice.

—

In the face of life-altering events like car accidents or injurious medical error, the aftermath can be a complex journey filled with mounting medical bills, emotional stress, and legal complexities. Emerson Straw PL, is a team of experienced personal injury litigation and trial lawyers serving as a trustworthy ally to guide injury victims through these challenging times.

Dedicated Legal Representation

Founded in 2010 by Matthew D. Emerson and Wes Straw, Emerson Straw PL exclusively represents individuals who have been wrongfully injured or have lost family members due to negligence. With decades of litigation and trial experience, Matthew D. Emerson has been instrumental in securing settlements, jury verdicts, or judgments exceeding $1,000,000.

Speaking to Matthew D. Emerson himself, "At Emerson Straw, our commitment goes beyond the courtroom, we stand as steadfast advocates for those who have endured injuries due to negligence. Our experienced team is dedicated to navigating the complexities of personal injury cases, ensuring our clients receive the support and legal expertise they deserve. Emerson Straw isn't just a law firm, it's a pillar of support for those navigating the aftermath of life-altering events."

Wesley T. Straw, is a personal injury trial attorney with two decades of experience. Mr. Straw has served as the lead trial counsel in numerous cases returning jury verdicts exceeding seven and even 8 figures. In 2019, Mr. Straw was the lead trial counsel in a motor vehicle accident case that resulted in a jury verdict of $12 million dollars. His commitment to justice is reflected in an AV-Preeminent rating from the prestigious Martindale-Hubbell attorney rating service, a testament to his excellence in the legal field.

A Team Committed to Justice

The Emerson Straw PL team is not just a legal entity but a group of dedicated professionals committed to advocating for justice, but it has grown to a firm of 6 litigation attorneys. Breann Straw, firm administrator and Associate Attorney, now serves as the Chief Operations Officer, overseeing pre-litigation and post-resolution matters.

Nicole Ziegler, an appellate and trial attorney since 2010, joined Emerson Straw in 2018 after being recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star in Appellate law.

Inguna Varslavane-Callahan, is a respected litigator with over two decades of experience, specializes in civil litigation and appellate matters. Mrs. Varslavane-Callahan cut her teeth on the defense side of negligence cases, but she decided later that she wanted to help victims of negligence. Her vast expertise includes bodily injury and wrongful death cases, medical malpractice, and much more.

Robert Steinkraus, Esquire is a young litigator who recently joined Emerson Straw PL and takes pleasure in working hard to assist injury victims on a daily basis. Robert Steinkraus, a recently barred associate attorney, brings valuable experience from his time at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer, P.A., a high volume defense firm in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Personal Injury Lawyers: An Indispensable Role

A split-second moment can alter life's trajectory swiftly, particularly in the event of automobile accidents, medical malpractice etcetera. Emerson Straw understands the tumultuous journey victims face, filled with medical bills, emotional stress, and legal complexities. Personal injury lawyers play a crucial role in helping individuals navigate through these challenges.

For instance, if trust in healthcare is breached due to medical negligence, Emerson Straw can step in as an expert. The firm comprehends the complexities of medical malpractice claims in Florida, offering support to those who have suffered harm or injury.

Furthermore, mishaps such as truck accidents in Florida can be catastrophic, leaving victims with life-changing injuries and overwhelming challenges. The legal team at Emerson Straw is known for their dedication and expertise and can stand as a trusted partner in pursuing justice and compensation for those affected by such life-altering events.

A Range of Legal Services

Emerson Straw PL boasts years of experience representing injured clients throughout Florida. The firm's services extend beyond car accidents, encompassing medical malpractice, premises liability, nursing home abuse, auto accidents, negligence, wrongful death, motorcycle accidents, bicycle accidents, cardiac injuries, pedestrian accidents, spinal cord injuries, product liability, and more.

Conclusion

Emerson Straw PL, headquartered in St. Petersburg and New Port Richey, was founded in 2010 by Matthew D. Emerson and Wes Straw. The law firm is dedicated to representing individuals who have suffered injuries due to negligence, providing unwavering support and legal expertise. Whether facing the aftermath of a car accident, medical malpractice, or other life-altering events, Emerson Straw is dedicated to providing unwavering support, legal expertise, and a path toward resolution.



Contact Info:

Name: Julie Reise

Email: Send Email

Organization: Emerson Straw PL

Website: http://www.emersonstraw.com/



Release ID: 89121843

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.