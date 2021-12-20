EMETH Announces the Launch of Its NFT Project to Solve Ethereum Gas Fees

PARIS, FRANCE, Dec 19, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The NFT gaming project EMETH just announced its solution to solve gas fees on the Ethereum blockchain.

The first launch of their NFT collection is significantly impacted by prohibitive gas fees. The EMETH team decided to tackle what has been plaguing the NFT community for the past few months and launch their second mint (December 21) with a solution to solve high gas fees.

EMETH's solution to gas fees is not a fancy technical discovery but down-to-earth and business savvy. It consists in refunding the buyers' gas fees up to 100%, depending on the total number of NFTs minted. By having their gas fees refunded, the buyers will be encouraged to mint regardless of the gwei fluctuations.

Only registering before the mint will grant the buyers a refund of their gas fees. To register: https://www.emeth-project.com/gas-fees-refund

The EMETH Project has been gathering a lot of attention for the past two months. More than 50,000 members have already joined their discord server.

EMETH is a collection of 8,888 unique Golems invoked on the Ethereum blockchain, introducing the concept of Play-to-Collect.

Once a month, grand battles are organized between the Golem holders and other major NFT communities. Two teams of thousands of players face each other on a web browser 2D strategy game inspired by RISK.

For each battle, EMETH NFT owners can:

COLLECT RARE NFTs: a limited collection produced in collaboration with the partnering projects (the opponents) can be looted by the players after the battles.

SELL BATTLE TICKETS: Golem owners can generate passive income by renting their Golems. Each monthly battle requires a specific battle ticket to play and these tickets can be sold. The buyers are then able to play with the golem they rented and get a chance to loot rare NFTs.

FARM $EMETH TOKENS: the tokens are earned by playing the game. They can be used to buy weapons, shields, armors, and boosters to improve the Golem's battle statistics.

EMETH is a multi-layered project offering many attractive reasons to take part in the adventure:

The gas fees are refunded up to 100%, which gives a significant discount on the mint.

In January, the Stage 3 mint will be twice as expensive as the current Stage 2 mint (December 21).

The game's first iteration is already released, and the Stage 1 owners can now farm the $EMETH tokens in a 1vs1 auto-battle game.

The first steps of the roadmap are completed and 2022 looks even more promising with the release of the full 2D strategy game, monthly battles partnering with major NFT projects, stage 3 and stage 4 mints.

Want to learn more about EMETH? Check their website: https://www.emeth-project.com

