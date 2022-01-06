Emma by AXA users can enjoy 90-day free sports care protection

Support customers to build strong physique with exercise to fight pandemic

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 January 2022 - AXA Hong Kong supports customers to achieve their health goals and fight the pandemic with strong physique in 2022. Emma by AXA, our all-in-one insurance & health services platform, is now offering "Free AXA SportCare Programme" to the public. From now until 28 February 2022, all Hong Kong residents aged 18 to 80 can enjoy 90-day complimentary protection for accidents arising from playing any sports in a non-professional capacity[1] , including home workouts, by downloading Emma by AXA app and completing a simple registration. Each eligible registrant can add up to 4 family members[2] aged between 6 months and 80 years old for the same protection. Limited quotas are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Key benefits of the "Free AXA SportCare Programme":

HKD 500 Daily Hospital Cash for up to 14 days for confinement of 3 consecutive days or above

Up to HKD 1,000 for Accidental Medical Expense

Up to HKD 250,000 benefit for Accidental Death and Permanent Disablement





At AXA, our Purpose is to "Act for human progress by protecting what matters". Last year, we launched "Post-Vaccination Protection" Progrmme and were the first insurer to make "Benefits for Hospital Income (COVID-19)" a standard policy provision, giving our customers a peace of mind and supporting the community amid the pandemic. AXA also understands that engaging in physical activity can bring long-term benefits for mood, sleep and physical health to our customers. To encourage Hong Kong people to do more exercises and prepare themselves physically and mentally for the new year, we launched the "Free AXA SportCare Programme" to provide sports protection for our customers and their loved ones, encouraging them to maintain an exercise routine for a healthy life.

To learn more about "Free AXA SportCare Programme", please visit https://www.axa.com.hk/en/axa-sportscare-programme .

Terms and Conditions apply. The above information is for reference only, please refer to the relevant Terms and Conditions for details.



[1] Excluding engaging or participating any kind of speed contest or racing (other than on foot), or engaging or participating in sports in a professional capacity, or where one would or could earn income or remuneration from engaging or participating in such sports. [2] Family members include the eligible registrant's spouse, children, parents and parents-in-law.



#AXAHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.