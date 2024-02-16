The Emo Cabaret Brings the Roaring Twenties to Life with a Modern Twist

The Emo Cabaret" is an innovative event scheduled for February 23, 2024, at The Italian Club in Ybor City, Tampa, offering a spectacular blend of 1920s glamour and early 2000s emo and pop-punk music.

Prepare to be whisked away to a world where the glamor of the Roaring Twenties collides with the heartfelt pulse of early 2000s emo and pop-punk music. Abi Nix Productions is proud to unleash their latest production at The Italian Club in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida, announcing an unprecedented event, "The Emo Cabaret," set to dazzle audiences on Friday, February 23, 2024, with two exclusive showtimes: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM and 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM EST.

This one-of-a-kind evening will feature a live jazz band locally known as Steamin’ Jazz, mesmerizing burlesque performances by the renowned Carmen Lai Garden and Lady Siren, unforgettable covers of popular emo and pop-punk songs from the early 2000s, and a special comedy set by the hilarious Barry Yuille, creating a unique blend of nostalgia and live entertainment. The Emo Cabaret promises to be a night full of energy, emotion, and the timeless elegance of the 1920s.

Tickets are now available for this exclusive event, offering a rare opportunity to experience the fusion of eras in an immersive party atmosphere. Guests are encouraged to don their best twenties-inspired attire or emo and pop-punk gear, ready to dance and sing along to their youth's anthems, all while surrounded by the opulent decor of the historic Italian Club.

Event Producer and Singer, Abi Nix, shares her excitement: "The Emo Cabaret is more than just a party; it's a journey through time, blending the raw emotion of emo music with the luxurious allure of the twenties. We're bringing together the best of both worlds for an unforgettable night of live music, dancing, theatrical flair, and laughter. You won't want to miss this one-of-a-kind celebration."

Abi Nix adds: "This event is a dream come true for fans of emo, pop-punk, the golden age of jazz, and comedy. The talented musicians, performers, and comedian Barry Yuille are ready to transport guests to a bygone era, reimagined for the modern day. Get ready for an evening where nostalgia meets novelty, and the past and present dance together harmoniously."

Event Details:

Date: Friday, February 23, 2024

Times: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM and 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM EST

Location: The Italian Club, Ybor City, Tampa, Florida

Features: Live jazz band, burlesque performances by Carmen Lai Garden and Lady Siren, covers of popular emo and pop-punk songs, comedy set by Barry Yuille

Tickets: Available now; limited availability to ensure an intimate experience

Don't miss a chance to be part of "The Emo Cabaret," where every note, movement, and laugh promises to evoke the spirit of an era, redefined. Secure tickets today and step into a night of enchantment, emotion, epic entertainment, and humor.

Located in the heart of Ybor City, The Italian Club stands as a testament to the rich cultural history of Tampa, Florida. This historic venue provides the perfect backdrop for events like The Emo Cabaret, offering guests an immersive experience in an environment that blends historical significance with modern elegance.

Join The Emo Cabaret for a night where past and present converge in a spectacular celebration of music, performance, style, and comedy. Experience the allure of the twenties, the angst and energy of emo and pop-punk, the seductive charm of burlesque, and the laughter of stand-up comedy, all in one unforgettable evening.

