Dr. Tracy's namesake company, Dr. Tracy Inc., is recognized for its proprietary therapeutic programs, including The Dr. T Solution, The Live Your Potential Academy and The Next Level Alliance.

—

The world’s first Emotional Scientist, Dr. Tracy Thomas, asserts the importance of emotional strength for peak emotional and physical wellbeing.

A renowned psychologist, Dr. Tracy – as she is affectionately called – has more than 20 years of experience in Emotional Sensitivity investigation. Her company, Dr. Tracy Inc., promotes practices that empower anyone to adopt transformational mindsets. The high effectiveness of the company’s cutting-edge programs is based on a thorough understanding of a client’s emotions and reactions.

This statement comes amid increased concerns over the rising incidence of anxiety, stress, depression, and other mental health conditions.

This awareness comes as the current socio-political climate is defined by worldwide efforts to cope with an unprecedented pandemic and widespread social unrest.

According to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Morbidity and Mortality Report, during mid-2020, more than 35 percent of adults in the United States experienced anxiety and depression symptoms, close to 20 percent started or increased substance abuse, 28 percent experienced trauma or stressor-related symptoms, and more than 10 percent seriously considered suicide.

While this trend has been exacerbated by the pandemic, the importance of Emotional Strength is often underestimated even in the best of times. Dr. Tracy and her team of Master Coaches equip individuals with the skills needed to regain control of their life, enhance their health, and discover their full potential.

Dr. Tracy’s career has been dedicated to helping all people – including those of influence – grow the emotional strength that they need to live life on their own terms. Dr. Tracy believes that people generally experience life in a very limiting way, because most are not encouraged to develop this essential emotional strength as a part of their upbringing.

Dr. Tracy emphasizes that, now more than ever, it is essential for people to develop an emotional foundation for life so that all their drive, intelligence, and unique purpose can be realized, instead of spending most of their time simply trying to survive the limitations.

In a recent interview, Dr. Tracy explained, “The need for Emotional Strength is even more important for those who are more emotionally sensitive than others, as they face an uphill battle that keeps them from ever having the opportunity to give their gifts and contributions to the world.”

Dr. Tracy went on to say, “The truth is that our world is missing out on its greatest assets – people who are emotionally sensitive and empathetic.”

Dr. Tracy has stated that Emotional Sensitivity is not a weakness, but rather a “super power” that can be harnessed to overcome challenges. With the right tools, emotionally sensitive people can become influential leaders in whatever field they desire. To do this, Dr. Tracy guides clients to rethink their perceptions and learn how to intentionally express emotions to break the cycle of trauma.

Dr. Tracy has helped numerous celebrities, sports figures, Fortune 500 CEOs and influencers eliminate emotional struggles, addictions, and mental health challenges.

Her namesake company, Dr. Tracy Inc., is recognized for its proprietary therapeutic programs, including The Dr. T Solution, The Live Your Potential Academy and The Next Level Alliance. The company helps successful, Emotionally Sensitive, and reactive individuals find peace, focus, and increased productivity to reach their full potential.

Through Dr. Tracy Inc.’s individualized program “The Method,” clients learn to harness their unique connection to their true self, hone their intuition, and change unhealthy patterns in order to access an elevated sense of purpose.

All services at Dr. Tracy Inc. are designed to help highly driven individuals battling reactive and dysfunctional personal and interpersonal emotions in order to find the peace, power, and emotional control.

Because Dr. Tracy’s method focuses on getting to the root of emotional problems, as opposed to simply trying to manage them, she has an impressive track record of successfully treating a range of conditions that are often thought to be difficult to overcome, including depression, anxiety, family dysfunction, and addiction.

Dr. Tracy Inc. is soon to open a retreat center that will provide a setting tailored to meet one-on-one, couple and family preferences and needs. The Elevate Estate Retreat Center is where individual clients and families will receive custom one-on-one transformation and recovery coaching that has been designed using “The Method.”

Dr. Tracy Inc. offers a wide range of services, including:

• Private coaching with Dr. Tracy herself

• Private Marriage Transformation with Master Coaches

• Private Family Transformation coaching with Master Coaches

• And soon to open, the company’s new Northern California retreat center, the Elevate Estate

There’s never been a better time to learn the skills of emotional strength. Once learned, they will serve a person for the rest of their lives and improve the lives of those around them too.

To find out if one of Dr. Tracy Inc.’s services is right for you visit, https://www.drtracyinc.com/services/

Contact Info:

Name: Dustin Hejna

Email: Send Email

Organization: Dr. Tracy Inc.

Address: 720 Southpoint Blvd Suite 205, Petaluma, CA 94954, United States

Phone: +1-619-535-8180

Website: https://www.drtracyinc.com

Release ID: 89008984