Empirix Launches New Hammer Partner Program to Capitalize on the Growth of the Contact Center as a Service Market (CCaaS)

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empirix, an Infovista company and leader in contact center testing and experience assurance, has announced a major expansion of its partner strategy that aims to transform the business to a 90%+ channel centric vendor within 5 years.

The increased focus on channel enablement aligns with the booming Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) market, which Gartner projects reaching $17.9 billion by 2024 at Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29%[1]. The new Hammer global partner program represents a major overhaul of its channel strategy and coincides with the appointment of new channel leadership and launch of a new partner portal that includes deal registration and other enablement benefits to support and grow its global community of around 100 partners, including Presidio.

Led by Kacey Kemmerer, VP Sales and Channels, the program benefits from the experience of Rosemary Cormican, appointed as director of channels America earlier in the year. Cormican comes from F5 Networks where she led system integrator partnerships under NGINX Business Unit. Cormican has more than 20 years of experience working in sales, channel, and distribution. She successfully pioneered a large partner program at Cisco Systems and developed extensive go-to-market partner practices across various IT companies.

She is joined by Dominic Kleiren, Channel Director EMEA, who joins Empirix following his role of EMEA channel director at Binary Tree. Kleiren has over 10 years of experience working in channel within the UCaaS industry. He has held various channel positions at Intrado, Kollective Technologies and Quest Software where he has consistently developed extensive partners. Both Cormican and Kleiren have been instrumental in creating the new Hammer partner program.

"Our channel strategy recognises that the CCaaS market opportunity is growing rapidly, and the channel is best placed to deliver the needed expertise to help their contact center and enterprise clients attain and maintain the highest levels of customer experience," said Kacey Kemmerer. "The new program and portal will be joined by additional support including our first global distribution agreement that will be announced later this year." Infovista acquired Empirix in April 2021, enabling its contact center end-to-end testing and assurance business to expand its footprint and reinforce its market leadership. Leveraging more than 20 years of experience and innovations, Empirix solutions based on Hammer technology accommodate all existing service pricing models including hybrid, cloud-based, on-premise, subscription based and perpetual licences. This flexibility helps selected partners to deliver contact center solutions with high-quality, profitable customer experiences across all voice, IVR and digital communication channels.

"The combination of our leading Hammer technology and our vision helps channel partners to deliver its capabilities in the most flexible way from simple resale all the way through to platform as a service. We have both the desire and resources to work with our partners across the world to build sustainable and growing businesses to capitalize on the demand from the market, more specifically customers migrating from traditional on-premise solutions to Contact Center as a Service platforms," adds Rosemary Cormican.

"We are also actively recruiting a handful of targeted resellers in Europe and working with key strategic value-added partners to onboard them and help build out regional offerings through our local teams," said Kemmerer. "For the last 12 months, the percentage of our business that comes from the channel has consistently grown and we believe that becoming a 90% channel centric business by 2026 is both achievable and beneficial to us and our partner community," concludes Dominic Kleiren.

About Empirix

The largest contact centers around the world rely on Empirix and its proven Hammer technology to guarantee optimal customer experience and business outcomes. Through automated end-to-end testing and assurance solutions that mimic real-world citizen and customer engagement, Empirix ensures its clients deliver high-quality communications across voice, IVR and digital channels. Empirix solutions play a pivotal role in ensuring excellence in day-to-day operation of more than 250 large enterprises, including 6 of the top 10 global banks, 8 of the top 10 healthcare global organizations and 7 of the top 10 largest insurance companies. www.empirix.com

