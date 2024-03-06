Employ Solution Provides a Network To Help Americans Find Online Work in the Foreign Exchange Market

Companies around the world find capable workers in the foreign exchange (forex) industry through Employ Solution, a subsidiary brand of FxCareer. The organization works to connect skilled workers in the USA with global companies seeking online employees to work from home.

Employ Solution offers an online platform that allows some of the world’s leading forex employers and the top global candidates to connect and forge valuable connections. While FxCareer focuses on European job opportunities, Employ Solution is geared toward helping people in the USA find lucrative forex positions with global companies.

“Employ Solution helps you find a job and work from home,” company representatives said. “We help employers and job candidates come closer and work together.”

The company strives to create a global network of the planet’s top job candidates and employers looking to hire for online positions, bringing talent and opportunity together in one place. Knowing where to find legitimate and reliable assignments overseas can be challenging when looking for remote work. Employ Solution takes the guesswork out of finding a job in the international market.

Creating a Global Employment Platform

Finding the right candidate for an open position can be a challenge, particularly when working in the international financial tech (fintech) and forex industries. However, with Employ Solution and FxCareer, connecting with a network of skilled and experienced workers online is simple and easy. Thousands of jobs are posted on both sites, with plentiful opportunities for lucrative positions that allow work from home.

“We bring together Fx employers and candidates and provide for them the tools that can make the employment process easier,” company founders said.

Versatile Application Options

Workers seeking employment through the platform have many options to promote themselves. Like most online employment platforms, Employ Solutions uses a credit system, which provides flexible avenues to apply for positions. Normal mode lets prospective employees apply for jobs at a rate of one credit per application. Candidates can also apply in priority mode, which costs 25 credits and puts their application at the top of the list. Workers can undergo an interview preparation session for 50 credits, with Employ Solution staff speaking to the employer and gathering the primary questions. Candidates undergo between two and three practice interviews so they are ready to shine.

The company also offers an option for one of its agents to handle an applicant’s C.V. exclusively, contacting employers on their behalf for a cost of 100 credits. For the same cost, applicants can have their portfolio promoted to employers with a priority status or have their C.V. presented to 10 prospective employers of their choice.

For 500 credits, Employ Solutions will promote candidates as remote employees explicitly looking to work from home in their own countries to their network of registered employers. Company staff will speak to 10 interested employers about the candidate’s profile.

Learn Valuable Skills and Updates with the FxCareer Blog

Employ Solution and FxCareer go beyond creating valuable work opportunities with a blog of articles exploring various aspects of the industry. Covering a wide range of topics, candidates can utilize the blog to learn useful tips to shine in an interview, propose solutions to issues faced by small and medium-sized enterprises, or learn about the problems forex employers are looking to solve, among dozens of other things.

Exploring Online Employment Worldwide

Qualified candidates searching for online forex and fintech jobs online can find valuable connections at FxCareer and Employ Solutions. Likewise, employers searching for capable people to fill positions can connect with skilled workers on the same platform.

Seeking Workers with International Skills

Beyond experience in the fintech and forex industries, Employ Solutions seeks to connect people with valuable international skills, such as fluency in multiple languages or having experience with business in a specific country. A wide variety of positions are available, from customer service representatives to company directors.

Conclusion

Visit the Employ Solution website to learn more about the fintech and forex jobs available online in the international market. Reach out on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram to connect with the FxCareer brand on social media.



