Employee Recognition Platform, Designed and Launched by HubEngage

Employee recognition is an important factor in the modern workplace because it can boost morale, productivity & retention. If you are a business looking to improve these factors while unlocking your team’s potential - try HubEngage! It might just be the perfect solution for you!

—

Employee recognition is an important part of any modern-day workplace. It not only boosts morale and productivity but also helps retain employees and encourages them to stay with a company for a longer term. Unfortunately, many companies are either unaware or do not prioritize recognition programs in their workplace.

But what does the employee recognition scenario look like in companies worldwide?

How many companies have dedicated rewards and recognition programs?

Are employees disengaged due to a lack of rewards?

Does employee recognition have a direct impact on turnover?

According to a poll of polls conducted by HubEngage in 2022,

78% of employers in the US have a dedicated employee recognition program

Nearly half (47%) of those programs are not formalized or consistent

About 86% of the consistent ones have the same 2-3 programs running YOY

Overall, about 91% of employees chose to not strive for those recognitions

This means that while many companies recognize employees, they may not have a defined system for doing so. And wherever there is a defined system, it is predictable, exclusive, and uninteresting. This can lead to employees feeling undervalued or unappreciated, which can further result in disengagement, low morale, and a high rate of employee turnover. In fact, studies show that when employees feel they are undervalued or unrecognized at work, they are more likely to leave as early as the next quarter.

According to HubEngage’s research, organizations with strong employee recognition programs tend to have lower turnover rates. Employees want tangible rewards that demonstrate their value within a company (e.g., bonuses or promotions or paid leaves).

So, how can companies solve this employee recognition puzzle?

What are some employee recognition best practices?

And is there a one-size-fits-all employee recognition app or solution out there?

HubEngage, the unified employee recognition platform that has been much talked about across online forums in recent weeks, allows businesses of all sizes to create customized staff recognition programs. Whether it's a nomination campaign or slab-wise employee achievement contest or a goal-driven accomplishments campaign, HubEngage ensures companies can seamlessly create programs to reward their employees at the right time and in the right manner. These rewards are further gamified using points, which can be easily redeemed using the staff recognition tool’s integrated gift cards. The whole experience is automated, effortless, seamless, and tech smart like no other. And HubEngage is the only platform in the world to offer employee recognition with gamification.

As per a report by WorkHuman, with planned and strategic recognition initiatives, employees are: 5x less likely to leave, 44% more successful in their lives, 73% more productive at work, 27% less frustrated, 4x more motivated, 5x more connected to the company, and 3x happier overall.

How to set up a best-in-class employee rewards and recognition program?

For many companies, setting up an effective employee recognition program can be a difficult task due to the constantly rising number of disengaged employees. HubEngage is one of the most preferred recognition tools by HR Managers in America. The unified employee recognition software helps companies purposefully reward and motivate their employees and associates. With its unparalleled USPs, HubEngage has already won the trust of several Fortune companies.

Extended Stay Hotels, a major hotel chain that deployed HubEngage across 700 locations in the US saw their Glassdoor ratings jump from 2.5 to 3.9 in just one year.

HubEngage has witnessed over 3 million user interactions on its platform in the US alone.

And the company is rapidly expanding its footprint to Canada, the Gulf, and the APAC regions.

Create, modify, segment, and target reward categories as you like

When it comes down to rewarding employees for their hard work, HubEngage has one of the most flexible rewards systems available on the market today. You can set up custom recognition programs like

a “Year-end Sales Campaign”

a “Speed-run collection campaign”

a “Quick closure of dormant leads” contest, and more, that will help brands achieve business goals alongside motivating their teams to proactively do their best

You can also choose from a variety of different reward options including

Cash credits

Badges and memorabilia

Gifts and certificates

Profile tags and contest titles

Gift cards redemption

Discounts on products or services

Free movie tickets

Vacation packages, and much more!

And because these rewards are customizable according to the company’s specific needs, you don’t have to worry about spending too much or about employees not liking their gift options. This will encourage staff to perform better and make them feel like they are part of something bigger, something evolving, and something more meaningful than just another HR initiative.

Why does HubEngage stand out from other employee recognition tools?

One of the main reasons is its high flexibility, customizable features, ready-to-use templates, and the convenience of setting up recognition programs in minutes! You can choose between reward types (points, badges, titles, leaderboards), and can also have full control over how those rewards are distributed and earned by employees. From setting up custom categories to building personalized messages to automated push notifications for every activity to accessing real-time insights on employee behavior, admins have complete freedom to design their unique recognition program.

“Publish once, and distribute posts across devices and countries in 14 international languages.”

Why this employee recognition platform was named one of the best in America!

Each client can have an easy-to-use standalone app with a custom name and brand colors. The app can be downloaded by scanning a single QR code on the App Store or Google Play Store. The pricing is affordable for any business. The platform is cloud-based. So, you don't need to install any software or worry about updates. And if you are already using other apps or software, HubEngage can seamlessly integrate those APIs and help you have a holistic experience on one unified app.

If you are a business looking to increase workplace morale and productivity while unlocking your team’s potential - try HubEngage! It might just be the perfect solution for you!

About Us: HubEngage™ is a unified employee engagement platform for communications, recognition, culture and feedback. HubEngage consolidates multiple platforms, automates tasks and enables companies of all sizes to engage their employees with high relevance and deep insights. With a multi-channel approach, organizations reach 100% of their workforce via mobile apps, web intranets, email, text messaging and digital displays. HubEngage is an official SHRM Recertification Provider for HR professionals around the world. To learn more about HubEngage, request a demo of the platform, watch exclusive videos, listen to podcast interviews, and participate in webinars, please visit HubEngage.com or visit our blog, Turn on Engagement.

Contact Info:

Name: Yash Chitre

Email: Send Email

Organization: HubEngage

Website: https://www.hubengage.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/i8oBYRd_fKw

Release ID: 89087571

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.