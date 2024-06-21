Empower Rental Group Named 45th Largest Rental Company by Rental Equipment Register

Empower Rental Group is a network of local, family-owned equipment rental providers across the Southeastern United States. They offer a wide range of equipment for construction, industrial, and homeowner projects, including excavators, boom lifts, forklifts, and more.

Empower Rental Group (ERG) is proud to announce its recognition as the 45th largest rental company by the Rental Equipment Register (RER) in its latest issue. This esteemed acknowledgment highlights ERG's impressive growth and significant contributions to the rental equipment industry.

Impressive Financial Performance

According to RER, ERG has achieved $100 million in rental volume and $142 million in total volume, demonstrating the company's robust financial health and market presence. With 40 locations across the southeast and Texas, ERG continues to expand its reach and service capabilities, providing high-quality rental solutions to a diverse customer base.

Unified and Dynamic Presence

ERG has successfully rebranded all 23 of its recent acquisitions, ensuring a unified and dynamic presence across all its locations. This rebranding effort reflects ERG's commitment to maintaining a consistent brand identity and delivering exceptional service standards throughout its network.

Strategic Expansion

In addition to rebranding efforts, ERG has opened new greenfield locations in Mississippi, Georgia, and Arkansas. These strategic expansions not only enhance ERG's geographical footprint but also provide customers in these regions with greater access to ERG's extensive range of rental equipment. Furthermore, ERG has multiple new sites under construction in yet-to-be-announced markets, signaling continued growth and investment in future opportunities.

Commitment to Excellence

ERG's inclusion in RER's list and the accompanying editorial comments underscore the company's dedication to excellence in the rental equipment industry. "We are honored to be recognized by RER and proud of the achievements of our entire team," said Ryan Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at ERG. "This acknowledgment is a testament to our strategic vision, innovative approach, and relentless focus on delivering superior rental solutions to our customers."

Looking Ahead

As ERG continues to grow and evolve, the company remains committed to its core values of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Future plans include further expansion of service offerings, the introduction of new heavy equipment rental categories, and the enhancement of customer service initiatives. ERG's strategic direction is geared towards sustaining its growth trajectory while continually adapting to the changing needs of the rental equipment market.

About the company: Empower Rental Group is a leading equipment rental company with 40 locations across the southeast and Texas. Specializing in providing high-quality rental solutions, ERG serves a diverse range of industries with a comprehensive equipment inventory. Comprehensive equipment rentals are available, including aerial equipment like boom lifts and scissor lifts, material handling equipment such as forklifts and telehandlers, earth-moving equipment including bulldozers, mini-excavators, skid steers, and more. Additionally, construction site solutions like portable toilets, dumpsters, storage rentals, and ground-level offices are offered. The company is dedicated to delivering exceptional service, fostering innovation, and maintaining a unified brand presence across all its locations.

