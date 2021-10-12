Empower Trading In Thailand With Doo Prime

HONG KONG, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doo Prime stands in a prominent position in the industry alongside other long-established and internationally renowned brokers. And now, the online trader continues to grow and expand its global footprint into Thailand.



Doo Prime offers its prestigious financial services to clients across the country, opening the doorway to new global trading opportunities for all.

Who Are We?

Doo Prime is an international pre-eminent online broker under the Doo Group, with more than 10 operation centers across the globe, including Dallas, Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Kuala Lumpur, and Dubai.

Our main ethos is to provide professional investors with global financial products (CFDs) on our trading platform. Prominent Advantages For Trading With Doo Prime

With a solid and vigorous group background, Doo Prime is committed to becoming your private veteran broker with these amazing advantages:

1. Global Regulation

Doo Prime parent company, Doo Group, is regulated by the US SEC and FINRA, the UK FCA, Mauritius FSC, and Vanuatu FSC.

2. > 10,000 Financial Products

Doo Prime offers thousands of CFDs on multiple trading terminals such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView, Doo Prime InTrade, and more. Our portfolio of financial products include Securities, Futures, Forex, Precious Metals, Commodities, Stock Indices, and so forth - allowing clients to invest globally with one click.

3. Flexible Leverage

Start trading with minimal capital and maximize your trading profits with flexible leverage of up to 1:500 on Doo Prime.

4. Ultra-low Spreads

Raw spreads as low as 0.1 pips on a wide array of trading products.

5. Various Trading Accounts Types

Expose yourself to a diverse range of trading opportunities with our variety of different trading account types, including STP Classic Account and ECN Professional Account.

Traders in Thailand Enjoy Exclusive Perks And Dedicated Support Team

Doo Prime boasts a dedicated 500+ strong team of trained professionals to provide 24/7/365 top-of-the-line support. Striving to be 'Your Private Broker', we understand that different markets and traders require different needs. Hence, making it a point to have a local Thai team to provide personalized and stellar services.

In addition, traders in Thailand will also be able to enjoy exclusive perks and advantages such as Swap-Free trading.

For further information on the company and expansion, please contact Doo Prime via:

Tel: +852 3704 4241 (Asia)

Email: marketing@doorime.com

Website: www.dooprime.com