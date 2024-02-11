Empowering Allyship: The Launch of SPARK NGO

In the summer of 2023, SPARK , a non-governmental organization dedicated to advancing comprehensive sex education with a focus on the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) among the international student community, was finally established.

Kelly, the founder of SPARK NGO and a freshman at Brown University, recognized the need for proactive measures. In response, she initiated a student-led interview series aimed at highlighting survivor resilience, effective prevention strategies, the essence of genuine allyship, and addressing a pressing issue among international students: the dissemination of personal and confidential information through PDFs under the pretense of support, without the consent of the individuals involved. These interviews bridge gaps, connecting the dots between legal advice, personal experiences, and the collective fight against harassment.

Video Link：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E3FFwJVHJTU

Since its inception in 2023, SPARK has facilitated conversations with student activists, legal professionals, social media influencers, and survivors, delving into the nuances of allyship, the double-sword effects of so-called “PDF culture” among the international student, and strategies for prevention. Among the distinguished guests was Ping Yifan, a noted student activist, who shared insights into his experiences assisting peers with the reporting process across various institutions. PDFs can be a double-edged sword, necessitating ethical considerations in their use and delicate balance between seeking justice for survivors and respecting their autonomy.

Another key interviewee, Lin, a social media influencer renowned for his advocacy on sexual harassment issues among international students, shared his methodology for content creation. His process includes thorough cross-examination and securing consent from all parties involved, underscoring the critical importance of respectful and responsible information dissemination.

Through SPARK's interview series, Kelly's vision is to cultivate a safer online space and to enlighten international students on protective measures against harassment. She invited legal experts to offer invaluable guidance, spotlighting the vulnerabilities international students may encounter and underscoring the significance of awareness and education on the matter. SPARK is not just an organization; it’s a movement towards creating an inclusive, empathetic online space where international students are equipped with knowledge and support to stand against harassment.

As SPARK catalyzes a global dialogue on the unique adversities faced by international students, it embodies the very essence of informed, compassionate, and ethical support. Through education, awareness, and unwavering solidarity, SPARK champions the prevention of harassment, advocating for a world where every student's safety and dignity are upheld.

