Empowering Brands: Custom Packaging Strategies Drive Success in 2024 Retail

As 2024 consumers value uniqueness and sustainability, innovative packaging has become a core element in brand identity and a successful sale. The Packaging People are paving the way in empowering brands to stand out on the shelf and thrive in the competitive market of 2024.

—

Today’s ‘clued-up consumers’ demand more personalised brand experiences, meaning that off-the-shelf packaging may no longer be sufficient in capturing customer attention. With this in mind, custom packaging has emerged as a powerful tool for brands to not only communicate their story and values, but arguably more importantly a commitment to sustainability.

Australia’s most favoured packaging suppliers, located in Melbourne - The Packaging People, have been exploring this shift for years and offer honed and tailored solutions that not only meet but exceed client expectations.

Within various studies, undertaken in 2024, consumers admit that they are more likely to remember a brand with eye-catching packaging, rather than standard bags and boxes. These surveys showcase the importance of investing in high-quality, customised packaging solutions that resonate with a desired target audience.

It is no surprise that sustainability continues to be a high concern for consumers (and rightly so), with eco-friendly packaging influencing purchasing decisions significantly. As Australia’s first coffee packaging company, formerly known as Coffee Bag Pty Ltd, The Packaging People have always been passionate about their environmental responsibility. The business offers a wide range of sustainable packaging options, including recyclable materials, biodegradable and compostable alternatives, integrated with innovative designs that minimise waste.

"We believe that sustainability and innovation go hand in hand," says a spokesperson at The Packaging People. "Our team is constantly exploring new materials and techniques to create custom packaging Australia-wide, that not only protects the environment but leaves the consumer craving more."

In addition to custom design and sustainability, The Packaging People consider efficiency and affordability, ensuring their clients receive high-quality packaging solutions without breaking the bank. Having worked with over 10,000 customers from more than 30 different industries, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities and a team of experienced professionals, the company consistently delivers on its promise of excellence from concept to delivery.

As retail continues to evolve, brands must adapt to changing consumer preferences and market dynamics. Custom packaging has emerged as a crucial component of brand strategy, offering an increasingly rare opportunity for companies to connect with their audience on a deeper level, at their first encounter.

With The Packaging People as their partner, brands can unlock the full potential of custom packaging and drive successful sales in the competitive retail landscape of 2024.





