Empowering Change Leaders to Face Advance Challenges of Modern Technology: National University of Singapore Postgraduate by Coursework Fair (NUS PGCF) 2022

In light of this, the National University of Singapore (NUS) announced that it is organising the NUS Postgraduate by Coursework Fair 2022 (NUS PGCF 2022) to develop and empower individuals and corporates such that they can effectively manage change. The event is aptly themed “Become a Master of the Future Economies” and addresses key growth areas including: the Digital Economy, Green Economy, Care Economy, Industry 4.0 Economy and more. The two-day fully virtual event will take place from October 4 through October 5, 2022 from 10am to 9:30pm daily, with the goal of increasing interest in higher education both locally and internationally. Participants will get the chance to learn how a prestigious Master's Degree by Coursework programme from NUS can help them remain future-ready and establish them as highly sought-after talents in a new era. In addition to its comprehensive agenda, the event boasts a line-up of renowned speakers who are experts in their respective fields at NUS.



Organised by the Academic Programmes Business (APB) unit under the NUS Office of the Vice Provost (Masters' Programmes & Lifelong Education), the event serves as a one-stop platform for attendees to get a glimpse of all the Colleges, Schools, Faculties and Institutes at NUS that offer Master's Degree by Coursework programmes. These include: Faculty of Arts & Social Sciences, NUS Business School, School of Computing, School of Continuing and Lifelong Education, Faculty of Dentistry, College of Design and Engineering, NUS Law, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music, Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Faculty of Science and more.



A notable event highlight is the masterclasses delivered by esteemed NUS faculty members who are leaders in their disciplines, which prepare attendees for future economies and economic transformations brought on by key growth areas. The masterclasses cover a wide variety of trending topics, including Industry 4.0, Maritime Technologies, the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, ‘Art’ of Entrepreneurship, Data Science, Predictive Analysis and more.



Dr Li Haobin, who is a Senior Lecturer from the College of Design and Engineering and Academic Director of the Master of Science (Maritime Technology and Management) programme mentioned that, “The sharing of knowledge through such masterclass sessions would help not only in training a higher-quality workforce to meet new challenges in the maritime industry, but also inspire more talent to conduct practical and impactful research to shape the future of the industry. As we step further into emerging technologies, we have found that it is important to provide education related to what we are researching.”



The masterclass sessions will not only cover maritime technologies but also the green economy. Dr L Roman Carrasco, Associate Professor from the Faculty of Science, mentioned, “The reduction of carbon emissions is essential in managing global warming and climate change. I will be making the case for why carbon markets represent one of the most promising tools to accelerate a transition towards green energy.”



Another noteworthy event highlight is the exhibition with virtual booths that showcase a variety of NUS Colleges, Schools, Faculties, and Institutes, as well as their Master's Degree by Coursework programmes. Additionally, programme consultants are available at the booths throughout the event to assist visitors. To learn more about the Master's Degree by Coursework programmes, admission standards, and application processes, attendees can speak with the programme consultants directly.



There are also information sessions, where speakers will share insights into specific Master’s Degree by Coursework programmes and provide real-time responses to audience questions. Experts from a variety of Master's Degree by Coursework programmes, including Computing, Science, Supply Chain Management, Energy Systems, Business Analytics, and the Arts, will conduct these information sessions.



On top of gaining useful knowledge, attendees of the NUS PGCF 2022 can participate in an event-exclusive contest for a chance to win an iPad Air. Attendees would simply need to log on to the event portal at any time during the event and answer a few questions correctly.



Only a one-time registration is needed to access all the exclusive offerings in the NUS PGCF 2022 programme line-up, which includes visiting virtual booths, attending masterclass sessions and information sessions as well as standing a chance to win the iPad Air. To sign up for this event, visit



