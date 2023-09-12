Empowering Children's Mental Health: The Mind Sync Offers Free Comprehensive Mental Health Education Program

—

As concerns about children's mental health continue to rise, The Mind Sync, a leading mental health education platform, is proud to announce its commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive mental health education for all children. Recognizing the importance of psychological well-being in shaping a child's future, The Mind Sync is offering their entire innovative program for Free, which aims to equip children and youth with essential coping skills and promote emotional intelligence.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “nearly 1 in 5 children have a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder” (n.d.), and with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, this number has risen over 25% worldwide (World Health Organization, 2022). Shockingly, approximately 46% of adolescents have experienced a mental disorder at some point in their lives (Merikangas et al., 2010).

Mental health education plays a crucial role in empowering our future generation of young adults with the skills to manage their emotions, thoughts, and behaviors effectively. By providing our children with the tools to understand and express their emotions in a healthy way, we reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and equip them with the ability to cope with stress, anxiety, and depression.

The Mind Sync offers a comprehensive mental health education program based on CASEL's (Collaborative for Academic, Social, and Emotional Learning) framework, which focuses on five key competencies: self-management, responsible decision-making, relationship skills, social awareness, and self-awareness. These skills not only improve well-being, but also contribute to success in school and life by targeting common areas of difficulty for children and fostering the growth of healthier thinking, emotions, and behaviors (Durlak, et al., 2011). The Mind Sync’s unique approach combines social and emotional learning with neuroscience, mindfulness, problem-solving skills, and positive psychology. Their program is delivered one-on-one by master’s level graduates in psychology. By using a personalized approach, The Mind Sync ensures that each child receives tailored support to meet their specific needs.

“Our mission at The Mind Sync is to make mental health education accessible to everyone, regardless of their financial situation,” says Dr. Shivam Dubey, Board Certified Psychiatrist and Founder of The Mind Sync. “We firmly believe that investing in a child’s mental health is a priceless gift that lays the foundation for a successful and fulfilling life.” For these reasons, The Mind Sync offers their entire comprehensive program at no cost to the learner or their families.

The Mind Sync invites parents and caregivers to enroll their children in their free mental health education program. By participating in this initiative, families can empower their children with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in today's complex world.

About The Mind Sync:

The Mind Sync is a pioneering mental health education platform that aims to provide accessible and comprehensive psychological education to children of all ages. Their program combines social and emotional learning (SEL) with neuroscience, mindfulness, problem-solving skills, and positive psychology. Sessions are delivered in a one-on-one format by a graduate with a master’s degree in psychology. The Mind Sync equips children with essential coping skills and promotes emotional intelligence to foster a strong foundation for their psychological well-being.

About the author:

Ani Gisnarian, Psy.D., is a Doctor of Clinical Psychology and thrilled to be the Psychology Education Consultant to The Mind Sync as they forge new and equitable opportunities for children of all ages to improve their knowledge and understanding of their own mental health.

References

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (n.d.). Improving access to children's mental health. Retrieved from https://www.cdc.gov/childrensmentalhealth/access.html

Durlak, J. A., Weissberg, R. P., Dymnicki, A. B., Taylor, R. D., & Schellinger, K. B. (2011). The impact of enhancing students' social and emotional learning: A meta-analysis. Child Development, 82(1), 405-432. https://doi.org/10.1111/j.1467-8624.2010.01564.x

Merikangas, K. R., He, J.-P., Burstein, M., Swendsen, J., Avenevoli, S., Cui, L., Benjet, C., Georgiades, K., Swanson, S. A., Rössler, W., Ajdacic-Gross, V., Degenhardt, L., Gruber, M. J., & Olfson, M. (2010). Lifetime prevalence of mental disorders in U.S. adolescents: Results from the National Comorbidity Survey Replication-Adolescent Supplement (NCS-A). Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, 49(10), 980-989. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jaac.2010.05.017

World Health Organization. (2022, March 2). COVID-19 pandemic triggers 25% increase in prevalence of anxiety and depression worldwide. https://www.who.int/news/item/02-03-2022-covid-19-pandemic-triggers-25-increase-in-prevalence-of-anxiety-and-depression-worldwide



