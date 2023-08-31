Empowering Female Founder Nikki Butler Inspires Change by Transforming Lives in Best Selling New Book, Voices of Impact.

“By making a stand and saying no to violence in my life, I was saying yes to being worthy of so much more”, says Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 contributor Nikki Butler, who overcame adversity to help others transform their reality.

—

In the best-selling new book, Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, contributor Nikki Butler shares her triumphant journey of survival and empowerment and how she utilised her own experiences to become an advocate and consultant for child and family trauma.

The Director of Nikki Butler Consulting chronicles her unstable childhood and escape from domestic violence, highlighting her indomitable spirit and unwavering determination. “I had this inner knowing that my adversity would become my strength” details Nikki, as she explores the trajectory of her life that led to her becoming a respected and recognised Child Protection Consultant and Female Founder, focused on safeguarding others from harm and making true change in people's lives.

Having emerged from her challenging past, Nikki hopes her story will inspire hope for true change in people’s lives. She believes that by shifting professional and community perceptions and raising the vibration that transformative living is possible for all, new ways of thinking, living and being can be inspired. Nikki speaks on stages to empower others from her own experience and is available for speaking opportunities to create long lasting change.

“For over 30 years my commitment to child protection has been tenacious, impacting the lives of hundreds of children, young people, and their families to transform their reality from trauma, adversity, risk of harm and poor outcomes, to connection, belonging, safety and wellbeing.”



Read Nikki’s inspiring story and others in Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs, which is out now through Voices Of Impact Publishing. Voices of Impact, Vol. 3 Empowering Stories From Female Visionaries and Entrepreneurs. Her story is such a valuable contribution to Voices of Impact.” says Melanie Wood, founder of Voices of Impact Publishing. Which gives women a platform to be seen, heard, and understood while creating an impact.



About the Author

Nikki Butler is the founder of Nikki Butler Consulting. Born in New Zealand, living in Queensland, Australia. She is a Child Protection Consultant, Transformational Trainer, International Speaker, and Instructional Designer, with qualifications in social work, philosophy, and professional supervision. Speaking internationally and training services in child health, trauma-transformation, conscious practice, child and family protection and practitioner wellbeing, Nikki has been influential in increasing the safety, wellbeing and happiness of hundreds of children, young people, and their families. Nikki has featured in the New Zealand Herald, Radio New Zealand, The Social Work Now Journal and received a Queensland Child Safe Organisations award.

