Empowering home bakers to scale up their business

Anchor Start Up, an online learning platform for bakers, is open for registration online.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Start Up - A first of its kind, bakers-learning platform is launched together with Kuali, food vertical by the Star Media Group today. Featuring course-by-course learning on topics such as baking operations to charting strategy in managing a baking business, the online learning platform is accessible at https://startup.kuali.com .



Anchor Start Up

"At Anchor Food Professionals, our mission is to serve up inspirations to the Food & Beverage business, and home bakers are a part of this. At the time of the pandemic, we have been working on various activities to support and empower home bakers for sustainable growth. With Start Up, bakers can drive their business performance through harnessing specific skill sets learnt as they carve their own competitive advantages and eventually sell more via The Batter Place - listing platform. With this initiative as a way for bakers to skill up and scale up, we believe it will create a catalytic effect for the baking community in Malaysia," said Jack Tan, Food Service Director, Fonterra Brands Malaysia.

The publicly available platform is timely to further accelerate small and micro enterprises in the baking industry which were impacted due to the pandemic. Since 2020, the activities carried out by Kuali and Anchor include exclusive newsletters for bakers and pâtissiers, baking contests, FB Live streams of cooking demos by Anchor Food Professional Chefs and entrepreneur webinars resented by industry experts and notable influencers.

On top of gathering new knowledge to power-up their businesses - bakers registered with Start Up also have a chance to feature in 'The Batter Place' - a free local directory. Available on both web and app, bakers get more visibility to sell more by being discovered through this listing.

The launch of Start Up and The Batter Place is followed through with an entrepreneurship webinar - Bake and Make 3.0 - slated for 1 Dec 2021, which congregates industry professionals and baking influencers. For more information, please visit https://www.kuali.com/kuali-bakers-programme/