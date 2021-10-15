Enabling Greater Opportunities Through English Proficiency - IDP Singapore Partners with Ascend to Launch Curated IELTS Preparation Course Offerings

IDP Singapore , one of only two co-owners and the leading official facilitator of the IELTS / UKVI Test for English Proficiency in Singapore has partnered with Ascend Education Center to launch three new IELTS preparation courses.

To ensure accessibility, the courses are designed to be flexible and tailored to the varying needs and busy schedules of working professionals and students who need to take the IELTS test.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDP Singapore , the global leader in international education services, has partnered with Ascend - The English Professionals in Singapore to launch three new English prep-course programs, tailored to help test-takers of different needs to better prepare for their International English Language Testing System (IELTS) English Proficiency test.

IELTS is the world's leading test for English language proficiency, globally recognised by more than 11,000 employers, universities, schools, and immigration bodies. Designed to assess the language ability of those who need to work or study in English, IELTS is also the most widely recognised certification in Singapore for those who do not meet English language proficiency requirements.

With English being spoken by almost half of the population at home in Singapore, and the most common language used in the workplace, proficiency in this language is pivotal to wider career opportunities in the island state for non-English speakers.

To ensure accessibility of the new courses, IDP Singapore conducted a survey with prospective IELTS candidates, where more than half preferred to complete their IELTS training within a month, and at least 30% would rather tailor their courses by individual skills/test components.

With this in mind, IDP Singapore and Ascend - The English Professionals have designed their new IELTS course offerings to specifically cater to the needs and busy schedules of working professionals and students.

IELTS Direct Course

For candidates with strong English skills who wants to be better prepared with a complete overview of the test to ensure they know what to expect on the actual test day.

Students are offered the flexibility to complete the course in either 2 full days or within a month (on a weekly basis).

IELTS Skills Course

For candidates with experience in taking the IELTS test but will need to improve in specific skills.

The skills course is customisable so students can choose and tailor it to target the areas they are weak in.

IELTS Preparation Course

For first-time candidates who will need a full preparation program to get them ready.

The preparation course provides a full suite of professional support materials and resources, including weekend lessons to better cater to the busy schedules of working professionals and students.

"IDP Singapore is committed to our mission to enable greater opportunity for all, regardless of their initial language proficiency. With that in mind, we are proud to be co-partnered with Ascend in launching three new IELTS professional course offerings, tailored to the specific needs of test-takers in Singapore." Said Mr Raymond Yew, Country Manager of IDP Singapore.

To find out more about IDP Singapore's IELTS professional course offerings, please visit IDP Singapore's website here .

About IDP Singapore

Founded in 1987, IDP Singapore forms a regional arm of IDP, the global leader in international education services. Offering a huge network of opportunity with offices in over 30 countries, IDP Singapore remains committed to connecting the right students with the right courses in the right universities.

IDP Singapore is also one of only two co-owners and the leading official facilitator of the IELTS / UKVI Test for English Proficiency in Singapore. With their new IELTS professional course offerings, IDP Singapore offers unparalleled flexibility for test-takers via flexible and tailored course programs.

For more information, visit https://www.idp.com/singapore/

Related Links :

https://www.idp.com/