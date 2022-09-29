Enabling ICs for India's 26 GHz 5G Network Build-out

Anokiwave's highest performing and low-cost millimeter-wave silicon ICs now available for India's 26 GHz 5G radios

DELHI, India, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anokiwave, Inc., (derived from the Hindi word 'अनोखी'), an innovative company providing highly integrated silicon ICs for millimeter-wave (mmW) ICs, today extends its latest and industry leading 4th generation of 5G ICs to address the needs of the newly auctioned 26 GHz 5G band. With industry's highest efficiency, linear output power, and smart integration, Anokiwave's latest generation provides the foundation of high performance, small form factor, and low cost 5G radios. The same ICs can be used to address the needs of mmW 5G base stations, small cells, Consumer Premise Equipment (CPEs), repeaters, and more. These ICs are the backbone of the majority of mmW 5G build outs worldwide and now provide the 5G OEM, ODMs, and operators in India with an IC platform to accelerate India's 26GHz network build out.



Anokiwave builds silicon ICs that enable mmW Active Antennas

Anokiwave's Latest 5G Solutions

The new Gen-4 mmW silicon ICs from Anokiwave offer a unique combination of industry's highest linear power, output efficiency devices and a scalable architecture to address multiple 5G use cases. To cover the India 26 GHz 5G band, the IC family includes:

AWMF-0221: 24 to 30 GHz dual polarization, quad channel, beamforming IC

AWMF-0224: 24 to 30 GHz dual channel IF up/ down converter with integrated PLL/ VCO

AWMF-0210: 24 to 30 GHz single channel IF up/down converter IC.

All ICs support 3GPP compliant 5G radio specs as well as high modulation bandwidths. To complement the IC portfolio, Anokiwave also offers a complete mmW Active Antenna Innovator Kit as a reference design and starting platform to evaluate and accelerate mmW 5G antenna designs.

Anokiwave's Gen-4 ICs offer some unique benefits for ODMs, OEMs, and Operators developing mmW 5G radios:

Just two (2) IC types to build a complete mmW to IF 26 GHz 5G Active Antenna

Fewest ICs for high performance mmW 5G active antenna front ends

Small form factor and lower DC power by leveraging high power efficiency (PAE%) and smart integration

Eliminate the need for radio level calibration by leveraging patented Zero-Cal® feature

Flexibility to scale the design to meet specific radio performance, cost, power, and baseband requirements

Faster time to market by leveraging already available mmW antenna Innovator Kits

"With the high user density and exponentially increasing demand for data per capita, India is uniquely and perfectly suited for adoption of mmW 5G, and Anokiwave is delighted to bring its latest Gen-4 ICs to enable this build out," stated Abhishek Kapoor, Anokiwave VP of Sales. "Since the start of the mmW 5G market in 2016, Anokiwave has been the trusted choice of mmW silicon ICs for the ODMs and operators worldwide. Today I am honored to bring this enabling technology to the country that I spent two decades growing up. I look forward to Anokiwave, the Indian network operators, industry players, and partners working together to democratize mmW 5G technology for 1.4 billion people"

Availability:

All mentioned ICs and antennas are available to use today. Contact us at sales@anokiwave.com for details.

About Anokiwave:

Anokiwave is a cutting-edge provider of highly integrated IC solutions that enable emerging mmW markets and Active Antenna based solutions. Founded by Nitin Jain and Deepti Jain in 1999, Anokiwave has continued to push the limits of silicon technology to offer industry leading ICs, system architectures and semiconductor technologies to solve the toughest engineering problems.

For the last decade Anokiwave has played a defining role in enabling the mmW 5G, SATCOM and Radar markets, specifically in mmW active antennas. Anokiwave is based in Boston, MA and operates design centers in Austin, TX, Boston, MA, and San Diego, CA with sales offices in Taipei, Taiwan, Boston, MA, and San Diego, CA. Additional information can be found at www.anokiwave.com/5g.