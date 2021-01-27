Enablon Named an Industry Leader in Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) Software by Independent Research Firm

CHICAGO, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon has been named as a Leader in EHS software by the independent research firm Verdantix in its Green Quadrant EHS Software 2021. In the new report, Enablon’s software received the highest overall score for product capabilities among 22 other vendors. Enablon was also recognized for its strong market presence, with a perfect score in brand preference. Verdantix also reaffirmed Enablon’s strong market momentum - driven by significant expansion of its customer base and high customer satisfaction - as well as its strong financial stability, investments and resources as a part of Wolters Kluwer, the €4.6 billion software and information solutions company.



“Enablon helps our customers create a safer, more productive and more responsible world,” said Laurent Dechaux, Enablon Vice President and Managing Director. “Our customers have long trusted Enablon to provide them with tailored and easy-to-use risk management solutions to help them navigate ever-evolving risk landscapes. We are honored that the Verdantix report reflects our continued market-defining work to mitigate risks across a wide range of industries.”

The industry’s leading platform capabilities

Enablon has consistently appeared among the leaders for the entire history of the Verdantix Green Quadrant EHS Software report. For 2021, Verdantix named Enablon’s comprehensive and robust platform capabilities with Enablon scoring among the highest in the following categories:

User interface and configurability;

Safety, audit and inspections and EHS risk management;

Air emissions compliance and GHG emissions management.



User interface and configurability

Verdantix gave Enablon the highest scores assessed as part of the study. User interface and configurability are the most important factors in driving user adoption for successful digital EHS programs.

Integrated safety compliance and operational risk management

As Verdantix recognized Enablon’s integrated Vision 9.0 platform for enabling firms to manage cross-functional risk controls in real time, it also scored Enablon highest in: safety program management, incident management, audit and inspection management, and EHS risk management.

Verdantix notes that with its interconnected software platform, Enablon is well-positioned to break down traditional functional silos and deliver real-time safety insights at critical moments of frontline operations, to prevent incidents.

“Companies increasingly expect integrated EHS and ORM solutions – this is where safety is headed, and Enablon is ready,” said Dechaux. “Enablon continues to create the industry standard and lead it, as we focus on meeting these needs with an integrated platform, and we are very pleased to be recognized for this differentiation in the market.”

Air emissions compliance and GHG emissions management

Enablon scored highly on air emissions compliance and GHG emissions management functionalities. Verdantix cited dynamic case studies of customers that have used Enablon's Air Compliance and GHG Emissions products, underscoring Enablon's leadership in these categories.

Enablon’s strengths are further reflected in the report’s advice for software buyers. Verdantix believes that Enablon should be shortlisted by:

Enterprise firms seeking unified management across operational risk, EHS and sustainability;

Asset-intensive and complex sectors wanting to strengthen real-time, cross-functional visibility and risk controls.

About Verdantix & the Green Quadrant

Verdantix is an independent research and consulting firm with expertise in digital strategies for Environment, Health & Safety, ESG & Sustainability, Operational Excellence and Smart Buildings. Based on proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, the analysis combines benchmark data from three-hour live product demonstrations, responses to a 332-point questionnaire as well as integrated findings from a recent global survey of 301 EHS decision-makers across 25 industries and 35 countries. The report provides a detailed fact-based comparison of the 22 most prominent EHS software suppliers globally.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands. For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com .

Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world’s leading provider of integrated software solutions for risk and compliance; engineering and operations; environment, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) and sustainability. We help create a better world by making organizations responsible, productive and safe through innovative technology. Hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and millions of users worldwide rely on our solutions to minimize risks, increase worker safety, prevent incidents from happening, achieve regulatory compliance and reduce environmental impact. For more information, visit www.enablon.com .