Enchanting landscapes of Laoshan Mountain promise prosperity

The Laoshan Mountain Scenic Spot, situated on the picturesque Shandong peninsula, has experienced a significant surge in both visitor numbers and tourism revenue this year.

A bird's-eye view of the Laoshan Mountain in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province, showcasing verdant mountains enveloping seaside residences. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Laoshan Mountain Scenic Spot offers stunning views of the Yellow Sea.

From January to October, the spot welcomed 5.16 million tourists, a 63.9 percent year-on-year growth. This resulted in 540 million yuan ($75.64 million) in revenue, a 64.3 percent increase from the previous year.

Integrating landscapes with rural areas

The local authorities have implemented innovative strategies to integrate rural development with cultural and tourist resources. They have leveraged the advantages of Laoshan Mountain to stimulate the revitalization of nearby rural areas.

They aim to enhance the charm of the countryside and merge various industries, resulting in the successful transformation of Laoshan Mountain into a national demonstration zone for all-for-one tourism.

Laoshan district is dedicated to integrating natural landscapes with village settings, improving rural infrastructure, enhancing ecological conditions along scenic routes and refining tourist guiding signs.

These efforts have remarkably upgraded rural tourism's environment and hospitality standards, with a focus on prioritizing the welfare of residents. In 2022, the district augmented the ecological subsidies and extended their reach, thereby benefiting more villagers.

Integrating landscapes with industries

The district is committed to coordinating development between scenic spots and industries, establishing tourism as a flourishing force to empower rural communities.

It concentrates on developing cultural and creative products, encourages residents to use their vacant houses for homestay services, cultivates agricultural and fishery products, and creates festival brands with local features.

Consequently, the visibility and recognition of Laoshan Mountain have experienced a remarkable enhancement. The district established an inclusive management community for scenic governance. Multiple departments are collaborating to boost the competitive edge of rural tourism.

Integrating landscapes with culture and tourism

Laoshan district blends rural tourism with cultural resources through creative transformation and development. Its cultural centers, which integrate cutting-edge technologies and popular Laoshan intellectual property, enhance the tourism experience by highlighting its rich cultural heritage.

The tourist destination emphasizes the entire industry chain, promotes collaboration across industries, and effectively applies the "tourism +" strategy to cater to diverse and individualized tourism demands.

Furthermore, Laoshan district actively implements innovative initiatives to preserve its intangible cultural heritage, resulting in commendable economic and social outcomes.

