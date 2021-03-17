Encoding.com Partners with Ideal Systems Group on New Cloud Platform in Southeast Asia

Encoding.com's File-based Cloud Transcoding and Packaging Services Integrates with Ideal's Alice PaaS Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal Systems Group , the leading systems integrator for broadcast, cloud and professional audio visual in Asia, has selected Encoding.com , the world's most trusted cloud media processing service, to provide VOD transcoding and packaging as part of Ideal's Alice Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering. A cloud-native Business Process Management (BPM), operations orchestration and integration framework, Alice is a development of Ideal's cloud division, Ideal Media Works. The partnership with Encoding.com is targeted primarily to media companies in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

As broadcast manufacturers around the world move their technology to cloud-based systems, operators face the task of orchestrating multiple cloud-based products within a common technical and business framework. Ideal alleviates this pressure by integrating a host of capabilities onto the Alice PaaS, including editing, playout and storage. By joining the Encoding.com platform with Alice, Ideal's customers in Southeast Asia can now access Encoding.com's Emmy® Award-winning file-based VOD processing technology as part of a fully integrated cloud-based workflow.

"Encoding.com pioneered cloud media processing more than a decade ago, so it was the logical first choice for providing our media and broadcast clients with world-class video-on-demand processing services," said Fintan Mc Kiernan, CEO at Ideal Systems SEA. "Many of the world's tier-one media companies rely on Encoding.com for transcoding their high-value VOD assets, and our APAC customers now have access to these same capabilities, enabling true one-stop job orchestration.

Since its launch in 2008, Encoding.com has transcoded more than a billion videos and processed over one trillion API requests. Offering a robust set of VOD-focused microservices for file-based broadcast and OTT content delivery, the platform streamlines transcoding, packaging and video delivery to all mobile, desktop, IPTV and OTT devices. Encoding.com customers include industry leaders such as NBCUniversal, BBC, Peacock, WarnerMedia and Fox.

Encoding.com microservices include broad I/O format support, adaptive bitrate and CableLabs® packaging, parallel chunk processing, Beamr content-adaptive bitrate (CABR) encoding, digital rights management, dynamic ad insertion, Nielsen watermarking, advanced audio, closed captioning and automated QC-as-a-service. Customers utilize an XML or JSON-based API to integrate the Encoding.com platform directly into their digital supply chain and gain access to content processing in many AWS and Azure cloud data centers around the world. The Encoding.com service ultimately allows customers to dynamically scale their video applications, support all popular video formats and accelerate time to market while eliminating expensive video infrastructure investments.

"Ideal System's development of Alice, along with their growing team of media and cloud-savvy software engineers, is very exciting for media companies throughout Asia," said Ben Morrell, director of Europe/Asia-Pacific sales at Encoding.com. "Coupled with Encoding.com's market-leading media processing technology, Alice will allow our joint customers to leverage the benefits of a PaaS solution coupled with the bespoke features required to gain a competitive edge in the Asia VOD market. It's a thrill to bring Encoding.com to the region with a solutions-focused company such as Ideal."

About Encoding.com

Encoding.com is the world's largest and most trusted provider of high-volume, cloud-based video processing services. We pioneered transcoding-as-a-service more than a decade ago, empowering the world's largest Media & Entertainment, Cable, Broadcast and Technology brands to monetize and deliver superior-quality video-on-demand content to all mobile, desktop, IPTV and OTT platforms. Based in San Francisco, with offices in Aspen, CO, New York and St. Petersburg, Russia, we operate in public and private cloud data centers around the globe, assuring the fastest possible turnaround times for every client so that they can get to air first, grow their audience and stay ahead of the competition. For the latest news, please visit www.encoding.com and follow the company on Twitter (@encodingdotcom).

About Ideal Systems Group

Based in Hong Kong, with 12 regional offices throughout Asia, Ideal Systems Group is an industry-leading broadcast, audio visual and media systems integrator providing innovative technology solutions to all sectors, including broadcasting, telecoms, government, education and enterprise. In addition to integration services, the company offers solutions in the areas of audio visual, cloud services, software development and live event production.

