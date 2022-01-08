ENCORE® NAMES AMANDA ARMSTRONG SVP OF BRAND AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Extensive background to support company's industry, growth and brand initiatives

SCHILLER PARK, Ill., Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore, a global leader in event technology and production services, announced today that Amanda Armstrong has been named SVP, Brand and Community Engagement. Armstrong will oversee the company's industry relations, thought leadership, communications, and brand functions within the Marketing team.

"Amanda's deep experience within the events industry is a catalyst for the continued evolution of Encore in the marketplace. As we work to extend connectivity with event professionals, Amanda's knowledge and active engagement with the planner community will be a great benefit," said Ben Erwin, President and CEO. "Our mission to become an invaluable partner to our customers on their event journey is the driving force behind the efforts of every Encore team member. Amanda's leadership will be important in accelerating our progress against that purpose."

Most recently, Armstrong was Assistant Vice President for Enterprise Holdings, Inc., the global parent company of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo and National Car Rental. At Enterprise, she managed the event planning department overseeing all aspects of the company's meetings, including the sourcing, planning and operation of all national and licensee meetings worldwide.

Equally important as Armstrong's professional experience is her active engagement in the events industry. She serves on Event Industry Council's COVID-19 Recovery Task Force and was the 2018 Chair of the International Board of Directors for Meeting Professionals International (MPI). Her volunteer leadership path began on the St. Louis Board of Directors and she co-chaired MPI WEC in St. Louis in 2011. Additionally, she was on the customer advisory board for Hyatt Hotels and the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission. Armstrong was also named in the top five Women of Influence by MeetingsNet Magazine and one of the 25 Most Influential People in the Meeting Industry by Successful Meetings Magazine.

"I look forward to the opportunity to showcase the full scope of what Encore brings to the marketplace as an events industry leader," said Armstrong. "The last couple of years taught us that meeting planners' needs will continue to shift given the circumstances our industry confronts, and Encore is uniquely positioned to collaborate in driving that conversation forward. I'm excited to work with this talented and dedicated team of event professionals who is committed to delivering a variety of solutions to the planner community."

About Encore

