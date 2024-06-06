End your Father's Day gift search with Jabra Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 and help Dad live his best life

It's time again to honour the unsung heroes of our lives — our dads. This year, help your dad live his best life with the perfect combination of technology and style.

The outstanding Jabra Elite 10 and Jabra Elite 8 Active are designed to enhance everyday experiences, whether your dad is relaxing with his favourite show or pushing his limits in a race.

Elevate his movie experience with Jabra Elite 10

The Jabra Elite 10 epitomises high-quality sound and sophisticated design — perfect for your movie-buff dad. With its inbuilt Dolby Atmos feature, every movie or streaming series becomes a rich, multi-dimensional adventure. With a stream of exciting releases this coming June and July, what better time to introduce this fantastic life hack than this Father's Day?

Straight after he receives his thoughtful gift from you, he can catch the second season of House of the Dragon, which premieres June 17 on HBO Go.

With the Jabra Elite 10's 360-degree sound experience, epic battles and dragon roars will feel incredibly real. Spatial audio by Dolby Atmos places him right in the thick of the action and enhances every scene with an unparalleled sense of space.

Likewise, the fourth season of Amazon Prime's The Boys drops a few days earlier on June 13. What better than using his new Elite 10 to catch all the intense action scenes and dark humour in all their immersive, explosive glory without disturbing the neighbours?

Also, the advanced active noise cancelling feature ensures an uninterrupted experience, allowing your dad to fully immerse himself in the gritty world of superheroes and villains without distractions.

If Dad tends to be a serial binger, don't worry. The sleek design and comfortable fit of the Jabra Elite 10 provide an exceptional experience every time he can't help himself and click on 'Next'. The semi-open design relieves sound pressure on the ears, allowing for all-day wear without discomfort, making them ideal for prolonged sessions.

Jabra Elite 8 Active is the perfect companion for the sprightly dad

Built to withstand the toughest workouts and outdoor adventures, the Jabra Elite 8 Active is perfect for dads who are sports enthusiasts.

If your dad is prepping himself for the Buff Forest Force Run on June 30, this would be a very timely gift. This trail run takes participants through Fuyong Interim Park, offering challenging terrain and beautiful scenery — conditions that the Jabra Elite 8 Active's weather sealing (IP68 rated for dust and water resistance) can easily handle.

The ShakeGrip™️ material keeps the earbuds reassuringly in place so your dad can focus on getting into the mental zone.

The Elite 8 Active will also be a great companion if Dad is training for the upcoming Duathlon event at the TriFactor Triathlon on July 28. Aside from the snug fit provided by ShakeGrip™️, the long, 8-hour battery life is enough to last through his training sessions. It is an invaluable tool for motivation and entertainment, complete with Dolby Audio to provide an immersive soundstage.

Whether he's running or cycling, the HearThrough mode and windproof microphone tech work even when it's windy, allowing him to hear his surroundings or take calls without that annoying wind noise.

With the ability to immerse himself in his workout or stay aware of his surroundings for safety, these trouble-free earbuds are the perfect gift to help Dad stay energised and focused on his fitness goals.

Celebrate Father's Day with Elite True Wireless Earbuds this June

Transform your dad's listening experience this June and enjoy incredible savings on our top-rated true wireless earbuds.

From June 1 to June 30, the Jabra Elite 8 Active will be priced at $218 (RRP $312) and the Elite 10 at $248 (RRP $382). Don't miss this limited-time offer to give Dad the gift of superior sound and comfort.

Jabra Elite 8 Active Promo Price - $218 (RRP: $312)

Jabra Elite 10 Promo Price - $248 (RRP: $382)

