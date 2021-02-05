Endowus scores double win at Best of the Best Awards 2021

Singapore's first and only digital advisor for Central Provident Fund (CPF) monies awarded both 'Singapore Rising Star' and 'Singapore Fintech Innovation in Asset Management' at awards organised by Asia Asset Management

SINGAPORE, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endowus, one of Singapore's leading MAS-licensed investment platforms, won two accolades at Asia Asset Management's Best of the Best Awards 2021: The 'Singapore Fintech Innovation in Asset Management' award and the 'Singapore Rising Star' award, showcasing the wealthtech company's steps towards becoming an industry leader in Singapore.

The 'Rising Star' award honours the market participant that has become the one to watch—the one demonstrating the greatest promise within the country's fund management industry. A recent addition to the list of awards presented by Asia Asset Management, the 'Fintech Innovation in Asset Management' award recognises a firm's product or service offering that has made a significant difference to clients, deploying cutting edge technologies to offer better outcomes. The awards recognise Endowus' innovation and strategic development in the industry, which has helped fuel massive growth in the past year.

"We are honoured to receive these two awards that indicate we are on the right path and taking the right approach with the industry-first initiatives we've implemented," said Endowus Chief Executive, Gregory Van.

"The Endowus team has worked tirelessly to implement our vision to help Singaporeans invest better, so they can live easier today, and live better tomorrow and through retirement."

As part of their innovative efforts to provide Singaporeans with new financial solutions, Endowus launched as the first and only digital wealth platform to incorporate holistic wealth planning from Singapore's pension funds (CPF), Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS), and cash savings—providing individual investors with more control, democratised access to products, and a clearer picture of their total wealth.

Endowus accesses institutional share classes of funds, making them available to retail investors at low costs typically only available to the industry's largest and wealthiest clients. Endowus only charges a transparent percentage-of-assets access fee, with no separate transaction, custodian, forex, nor any other hidden fees.

Endowus further pursues fair and transparent fees for retail investors by setting a new standard for removing the conflicts of interest that typically plague the industry, implementing an industry-first 100 percent trailer fee rebate to its clients. This enables Endowus to remain performance-driven and fully aligned to client interests, bringing them only the best and most suitable products.

"We believe we have helped improve the investment experience for the everyday investor, by opening doors to best in class funds, and ensuring that we only act in the interest of our clients with the fees that we charge, and rebates that we return," added Van.

"We started the business with the aim to make impactful change to every Singaporean's life, which is to give a better investment and advisory solution for their CPF monies, and we will continue to innovate while searching for avenues to further improve what we provide our clients and elevate what investors should expect from the industry."

Helping people take ownership of their personal finances is a vital mission for Endowus, which was founded on the idea of providing affordable access to high-quality investment options to create a better and more sustainable future for investors and their families. To further promote inclusion, Endowus has also lowered its minimum account size in February.

The Asia Asset Management virtual awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

About Endowus

Endowus is a MAS-licensed financial technology company and the first-and-only digital investment advisor for the Central Provident Fund (CPF), Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS), and cash.

Endowus offers access to superior investment products, personalised advice, and lower costs on a seamless digital investment platform for all investors. Partnered with UOB Kay Hian, Singapore's largest broker, client assets and positions are safely held in the client's own name.

Named Singapore Rising Star at Asia Asset Management's Best of the Best Awards 2021, while also winning the award for Fintech Innovation in Asset Management.