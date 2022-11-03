ENEOS NXP, Japanese Quality Oil #RekomendasiAHLInyaOli Makes Their Debut at IMOS 2022

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENEOS NXP (New Xtra Performance), an automatic motorcycle oil with top Japanese quality formula, made its first appearance at the Indonesia Motorcycle Show (IMOS) on November 2–6, 2022 in JCC, Jakarta. In this biennial exhibition, visitors can learn about the latest ENEOS NXP products, purchase directly, and enjoy various exciting promotions offered at the ENEOS NXP booth.

"We see our participation in this exhibition as an opportunity for ENEOS NXP to interact directly with the community and motorcycle lovers, as well as to show our support for the revival of the Indonesian motorcycle industry in the new normal era," said Dimas Nurfiansyah, Sales Manager of PT Nippon Oil Indonesia.



The first booth of ENEOS NXP will be available for 5 days from November 2-6, 2022 at the Indonesia Motorcycle Show (IMOS), JCC, Jakarta.

Carrying out their #RekomendasiAHLInyaOli tagline, ENEOS NXP has been through a careful process of product manufacturing using the latest technology in Japan and has been designed to adapt to face the uncertain weather and road conditions in Indonesia. These adaptations enable the ENEOS NXP to provide optimal performance and protection for the engine to last longer while saving fuel simultaneously. Furthermore, Dimas introduced the two featured products: ENEOS NXP Scooter-1 and ENEOS NXP Scooter-2 Semi-Synthetic. With a viscosity rating of 10W-30 SL MB, the ENEOS NXP oils specification are suitable for most Japanese-made automatic motorcycles in Indonesia.

Besides receiving education on choosing the right type of oil as an automatic vehicle lubricant during this 5-day event, visitors can also get special vouchers for on-the-spot products purchased with additional merchandise. The vouchers can also be used at ENEOS NXP's workshop partners. In addition, visitors can also participate in fun challenges and competitions with exciting prizes, such as the #Hashtag Photo Print and Instagram Reels Competition during the event, which is held from 11 AM to 9 PM.

"It's so exciting! Not only did I get the information for the right oil for my motorbike, but I could also pick up a great oil at a low cost and bring some attractive prizes home. I also participated in their on-the-spot game and won. Overall, it's a good event and experience!" said Hendra, one of the ENEOS NXP booth visitors.

ENEOS NXP oil has been established for more than a year and can be found in thousands of motorcycle workshop partners across Indonesia.