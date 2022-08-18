Ener Systems, LLC Recognized on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List

—

Covington, LA, - Ener Systems, LLC, Information Technology Services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ener Systems, LLC to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2022.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.

With many customers still recovering from the impact of the past 2 years (pandemic), MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.

“In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets.”

The MSP 500 list can be found online at www.crn.com/msp500.

.



For additional information, visit Ener Systems IT Services | IT Support & Services Company | Covington, Abita Springs, Mandeville, LA

Ener Systems, LLC

Rene Miller, CEO

19295 n. 3rd Street

Suite 5

Covington, LA

70433

rmm@enersystems.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

© 2022 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Us: About Ener Systems, LLC Ener Systems, LLC, Information Technology Services (www.enersystems.com ) is a complete technology solutions provider and a Microsoft 365 Registered Silver Partner, that has been providing service to Greater New Orleans. Louisiana and Northshore area for over 25 years

Contact Info:

Name: Annie Vilardo

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ener Systems, LLC

Address: 19295 N. 3rd St., Suite 5, Covington, LA, 70433

Phone: 985-273-5502

Website: http://www.enersystems.com



Release ID: 89080336

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.