Energy Taiwan Kicks Off Today

Create a Net-Zero Ecosystem and Have Global Businesses Go Green

TAIPEI, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Energy Taiwan physical and online exhibitions are back today (December 8), organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), featuring the latest solutions in solar photovoltaic (PV), wind power, smart energy storage, and hydrogen fuel. In response to the global trend of net zero carbon emissions, this year's show also includes, energy saving, green electricity trading, and green finance, and featured renewable energy as small hydro, ocean power and geothermal energy, making Energy Taiwan the-one-and-only 'net-zero ecosystem' in Taiwan.

The Earth's temperature keeps rising every year, and impacts of global warming are putting all of us and the environmental at imminent risk. More than 130 countries have declared that they will reach the goal of 'net zero carbon emissions' by 2050 at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) this year. Leaders of different countries have also reached a consensus to end deforestation, reduce methane emissions, and phase out the use fossil fuel by 2030, while setting a new development standard for renewable energy, hoping that renewable will become an affordable and sustain able source of energy that can replace traditional power generation models in the future.

Renewable energy is seen as an integral part of a country/region's development plan. Taiwan sets out to achieve the goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and includes renewables in its six core strategic industries. To expand international exchanges in the energy industry, in addition to the physical exhibition held from December 8 to 10, Energy Taiwan's online edition will also go from December 8 to 24. The virtual booth features photos, videos and 360-degree product displays. Interactive functions such as text messaging, meeting reservations and web conferencing are also available, giving visitors a real-time immersive experience. The organizer TAITRA also plans to hold a total of 52 online procurement trade meetings during the exhibition, bringing Taiwan companies and international buyers invited via TAITRA's 63 overseas offices together, helping them explore business opportunities of renewable energy in the world.

With sufficient sunlight and highly developed semiconductor and high-tech industries, Taiwan already has a comprehensive solar PV industry cluster, and many iconic members from the community such as TSEC, YSOLAR, United Renewable Energy (URE), Motech, AUO, NYPI, Taya Group, and solaredge will also be there at Energy Taiwan. Taiwan sits with the wind-rich Taiwan Straits and has 16 out of the 20 best offshore wind farms in the world here. With the phase III of offshore wind farm development project soon to begin next year, up to NT$3.2 trillion of investments are expected to come, as well as offshore wind power developers from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Canada and other countries. Energy Taiwan features German, British, and Holland pavilions where exchanges in technology, engineering and experiences between foreign exhibitors and Taiwanese industry players are possible, and doing so will surely take Taiwan's local wind power industry chain even further.

Renewables are intermittent and non-dispatchable without an energy storage system, which stores renewable energy and supplies it in other times when needed. Such system helps adjust the electricity supply and demand of the grid, and ensures stable power supply. The combination of 'energy conversion' and 'energy storage' will be the way to go for the renewable energy industry in the future. This year, Samsung, Siemens, Yulon Motor and Sysgration will be showcasing their energy storage batteries, systems, modules and solutions in the Smart storage area.

The green supply chain goes way beyond the renewable energy industry. Greening your businesses and pursuing sustainable environment are the shared goals for all mankind. Energy Week is a perfect platform for the players from technology, manufacturing, and service industries to network and cooperate with renewable energy companies. We hope to gradually increase the proportion of green power in the energy mix, whiling sustaining the competitiveness of Taiwan companies in the world. Visit Energy Taiwan Online to seize the renewable energy business opportunities.

https://online.energytaiwan.com.tw/en/index.html