Enfagrow A+ MindPro x Lazada's 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale Offers Free Gifts

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enfagrow A+ MindPro under Mead Johnson Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition, partners with Lazada, Southeast Asia's leading eCommerce platform for this year's 11.11 Biggest One Day Sale. This year, consumers can expect new exclusive online only deals, bundles and never-before-seen gifts. Shoppers may begin browsing for 11.11 deals at Enfagrow A+ MindPro Official Store and start adding to card. Check out on 11 November 2022 for the best deals and be a part of Lazada's 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale campaign Malaysia.

Nowadays as children grow, parents are keeping an eye of their growth and brain development including both IQ & EQ. They also will ensure that they are giving the best support including the right nutrition is provided for helping their child to have a holistic brain development. With the only brand that has MFGM and the Expert DHA level^, Enfagrow A+ MindPro is the catalyst that develops children's IQ and EQ by connecting their cognitive, affective and psychomotor abilities, social awareness and self-regulation, enabling them to apply what they learn from different real-life situations. It is also the #1 brand that is recommended by experts** in Malaysia and a trusted brand that is voted by Malaysian parents as the Best Growing Up Milk for 2 years in a row.

Enfagrow A+ MindPro is constantly innovating itself to ensure that consumers receive the best nutrition for their child while also enjoying the best shopping experience. Through the campaign, customers will be educated about some useful tips of how parents can support their children's EQ development thru some simple and interesting method that they can easily do it at home with their children during the upcoming Lazada livestream featuring special guest mother of 2 with vast experience in an early childhood development and Family Health & Early Childhood Practitioner in Klinik Kenit happening on 8th November, 1.30pm. Stay tuned for some special giveaway and RM30 Off Lazada voucher worth RM500*

On 11 November 2022, Enfagrow A+ Official Store will roll out exclusive online only deals on Lazada, providing shoppers with the best value and savings including:

Online exclusive STACKABLE Gifts with Purchase:

FREE* Vespa motorbike for kids AND Christy Ng x Enfagrow A+ MindPro grocery tote bag when you spend a minimum of RM1400 on selected products.



FREE* Limited Edition Christy Ng x Enfagrow A+ MindPro grocery tote bag when you spend a minimum of RM700 on selected products.

Up to RM250 off* voucher

RM10 Every RM100 Spend Lazada Bonus

Save RM30 on Shipping

Lazada livestream ( 2pm , 11 th November) where customers can stand a chance to win RM30 Lazada vouchers*

Presales Specials (from 25th October till 10 November): FREE 3-in-1magnetic board, building foam blocks with purchase of selected products. Up to 25% savings in bundles.

Find out more about Enfagrow A+ MindPro x Lazada's 11.11 Biggest One-Day Sale at (https://bit.ly/3FyGxC7). Download the Lazada app for free on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

*Terms & Conditions apply

^FAO/WHO recommends daily dietary DHA intake of 10-12mg/kg body weight for children 12-24 months or 100-150mg DHA+EPA for children 2-4 years old. Enfagrow A+ MindPro Step 3 provides 120mg of DHA with 3 servings/day. Reference: FAO 2010. Fats and fatty acids in human nutrition. Report of an expert consultation. FAO Food and Nutrition Paper no.91. FAO: Rome

**Claim based on 2020 MJN HCP Brand Health Tracker-Wave 1 Report