Enforce Coverage Group Painters Workers Compensation Insurance Class Code Rates for 2023 Updated

Enforce Coverage Group specializes in workers' compensation for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut-based construction companies. Their team of expert insurance professionals is now available to painting contractors in the tri-state area.

Painting contractors are legally required to maintain trade qualifications, licensing, permits, and insurance coverage. However, these requirements are an ongoing expense that reduces annual revenue. This extra expense encourages some painting contractors to avoid workers' compensation entirely. Although a higher annual revenue may seem appealing at first, uninsured painters are at risk in many ways. Their safety and financial security are on the line. Enforce Coverage Group is proud to provide appropriate and affordable workers compensation insurance for painters in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Enforce Coverage Group offers specialized knowledge of specific carriers and their programs. It allows their team of insurance experts to place painters with the most comprehensive coverage with guaranteed affordable pricing for painting companies seeking workers' compensation in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

In addition to offering customized workers comp programs for painters, Enforce Coverage Group is well equipped to provide medical, rehabilitation, and disability insurance for painters. This coverage is vital considering the plethora of common daily incidents that painters face. Through Enforce Coverage Group, painters gain protection from falls, exposure to toxic chemical fumes, and other workplace injuries.

Patrick W. Scanlon, one of the two managing partners of Enforce Coverage Group, has described this service as "Absolutely essential. Without Enforce Coverage Group, painting contractors would need to fend for themselves in the event of an accident. They would also be unable to receive the necessary compensation they need to recover. We understand how vital workers comp is for painters, so we make the process as simple as possible and unquestionably affordable."

Enforce Coverage Group offers painting contractors the most competitive workers' comp rates, ensuring companies can provide elite coverage within their defined budgets.

Their website lists base rates for 2023 for Class Codes such as 5474 for painting plus many other contracting specialties.

About Us: Enforce Coverage Group is an independent insurance brokerage located in the heart of New York City. They specialize in NY worker's compensation insurance, commercial property and casualty, automobile, professional liability, and life and health plans.

