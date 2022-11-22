Enforce Coverage Group Workers Compensation Insurance Instant Online Quotes Announced

Contractors, Business Owners, Trucking Companies and Restaurants can now get an instant workers compensation insurance quote in less than 5 minutes at Enforce Coverage Group.

—

Enforce Coverage specializes in New York workers' compensation insurance for small to medium-sized businesses such as contractors, restaurant owners, retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, truckers and automotive service companies in the NY Tri-State area including NYC, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Click for Access to NY Workers Compensation Costs

The team at Enforce Coverage makes it easy for anyone to get NYC workers' compensation insurance. In a few clicks in less than 5 minutes, businesses in New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey will get the best business protection plans and rates available in the market today. Their network of A-rated insurance carriers provides plenty of options for business owners.

In New York State, it is a legal requirement to maintain workers comp insurance for businesses with employees. Policies protect business owners when an employee becomes injured on the job or becomes ill due to adverse conditions. The purpose of the coverage is to cover medical costs, disability, and part of the injured employee's wage or salary.

Coverage can be tricky and complicated. Enforce Coverage spends time to understand their client’s business and the cycles that may change their company situation. On top of that, the experts at Enforce Coverage make sure that their clients are covered properly within the correct code classification and not overpaying.

With their Flexible Pay-As-You-Go Policy, insurance applicants can improve and manage their company’s cash flow, reduce accounting and paperwork with the Labor Saving Plan, and spread out payments to align with fluctuating business cycles.

“Our highest goal is to provide outstanding coverage to our clients by educating them on the NYS comp insurance marketplace, applying appropriate coverage and pricing that meet their individual needs.” said a spokesperson from Enforce Coverage.

As a bonus, Pat Ryder and Pat Scanlon, owners, will provide a free consultation to explain the quote and the process to get the best coverage at the cheapest rate.

For more information, please visit https://www.enforcecoveragegroup.com/.



About Us: Enforce Coverage Group offers insurance solutions for commercial businesses including general liability, workers’ compensation, construction defects, commercial auto & more. The company specializes in finding the most competitive Workers’ Compensation Insurance products for small to medium-sized businesses such as Contractors, Restaurant Owners, Retailers and Wholesalers, Manufacturers, Truckers and Automotive Service business owners In New York NJ and CT. Enforce Coverage has a rich tradition of providing cost-effective solutions coupled with unparalleled comp knowledge to make us New York State’s Premier Workers’ Compensation Specialist.

