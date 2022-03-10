ENGINE Announces Launch of Cookieless "Attitude-Based Audience" Capability in Australia to Deliver High Performing Target Audiences

Available on EMX Data Connected Marketplace™ as Part of Continued Global Expansion of Data-driven Media Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGINE, a global, full-service, media and marketing services company, today announced the launch of its cookieless "Attitude-Based Audience" capability in Australia. The solution leverages ENGINE's research capabilities and enables digital marketers to accurately reach online audiences on average 25% more effectively than the traditional audience targeting solutions that currently dominate the market. The launch in Australia follows the successful launch of the same capability in the US – and is the first market for Asia Pacific.

"Our Attitude-Based Audience solution marries our world-class research capability with our investments in technology to create accurately AI modelled, cookieless audience segments," said Calvin Cain, who leads Digital Audiences for ENGINE Australia.

Many marketers and their agencies are concerned about the accuracy and availability of digital targeting solutions with the impending demise of the third-party cookie. Segments are often pre-built by data companies that extract inferences about attitudes, sentiments, and intentions from the available digital behaviours they collect.

"Unlike existing solutions, we don't make subjective assumptions about what digital behaviours suggest about a consumer's preferences or intentions, we instead survey a statistically relevant sample of consumers on the desired intent, interest or belief and then, using AI, work backwards to identify the behaviours and traits that unite them," said Cain.

"The data used to create our audience segments are collected, profiled and matched exclusively online, this means we're more agile and accurate than other survey-based data solutions."

ENGINE's audiences currently span Auto, Financial Services, Health/Pharma, Lifestyle, and Tech. In instances where ENGINE'S extensive existing taxonomy does not meet a specific need, bespoke audiences can be custom-built using ENGINE's Omnibus solution – The ENGINE Discovery Bus – in as little as two weeks.

Audiences can be activated through ENGINE's proprietary end-to-end programmatic exchange, ENGINE Media Exchange (EMX).

"We are excited to be bringing this cookieless 'Attitude-Based Audience' solution to the Australian data space," said Deryck Wills, Head of APAC, EMX. "We know that this capability will enable our clients to better target the audiences they are most trying to reach, and when bundling this data solution with our media solutions we are able to provide unparalleled accuracy, impact, and accountability to the market."

About ENGINE

ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster. We are: Driven by data. Fueled by imagination. Powered by technology. Founded in 2005, ENGINE has global headquarters in New York and 16 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific. ENGINE empowers clients to outperform in the present and win in the future with its vast range of marketing solutions including – insights, creative, media, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com and follow @engineworldwide .

