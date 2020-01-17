Engine strategies to be analysed at record-breaking Aero-Engines Americas in Miami, February 4-5

North America Engine MRO market worth $8.7 billion in 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week is helping companies capitalize on the booming engine MRO market at Aero-Engines Americas . The event will take place at JW Marriott Turnberry in Miami, February 4-5.

The two-day conference is exclusively dedicated to the trends and issues related to the America’s engine MRO community, gathering over 500 attendees from across the value chain including OEMs, MROs, airlines, lessors and suppliers.

According to Aviation Week 2020 Commercial Fleet & MRO Forecast, North America will generate over $8.7 billion in engine MRO demand, representing over 25% of global engine MRO demand in 2020.

Industry leading speakers will discuss topics including; parts availability & supply chain issues, OEM strategies and long-term outlook, operator fleet and planning challenges, and the lessor perspective. Speakers include:

“South Florida is one of the leading markets for the Aero Engine industry. With new platforms entering service in the next few years and OEMs continuing to diversify their service offerings in the aftermarket, airlines and suppliers need to get to grips with this rapidly evolving and technologically advanced market in order to ensure business success,” said Lydia Janow, Managing Director, Events, Aviation Week Network. “The event’s record is a clear reflection on the strength of this market and is sure to help attendees and service providers gain an edge in a competitive landscape as well as to learn valuable information and meet the industry decision makers and buyers.”

Turbine Controls MRO is the host sponsor and AeroThrust and Wencor Group are lead sponsors. Other sponsors include: AJW , GA Telesis, KAL Capital, Kellstrom Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Commercial Engine Solutions, and Willis Lease . The event kicks off on Monday, February 3 with a networking reception hosted by AJW.

The event also features a networking reception the evening of Tuesday, February 4 hosted by AeroThrust and a luncheon on Wednesday, February 5 hosted by Wencor Group, followed by an AeroThrust facility tour.

