Engineering Job Opportunities Dip 45%, Most Affected by Q3 2021 Lockdown: Michael Page Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 16 November 2021 - According to job opportunity data shared by global recruitment specialists Michael Page Vietnam, the number of jobs in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 suffered a direct impact from the country's Q3 pandemic lockdown. New job positions opened were largely on the decrease within Engineering (down 45%) and Human Resources (down 31%).









Mark Donnelly, Director of Michael Page Vietnam





Mark Donnelly, General Director of Michael Page Vietnam observes, "With all the government lockdown regulations, many manufacturing sites had to shut down temporarily in Vietnam. Engineering is a massive part of this sector and because quite a lot of Vietnam's GDP is in labour- intensive manufacturing, many companies in this sector were not able to function for those three-four months."





While those manufacturing factories are now coming back into operations with a more optimistic outlook, comparatively it was Vietnam's Technology job opportunities which saw the least impact. "Remote working escalated and that obviously requires a lot of technology and digital transformation. This is seen across many of Vietnam's key sectors such as education, property and FMCG," Mark Donnelly continues.



As confidence returns to Vietnam post pandemic lockdown, this optimistic hiring activity in Technology is expected to hold up across sectors. This will be driven by more companies going through large-scale transformation projects and the incoming investments into startups. Software developers and data analysts will be in high demand here as they form key roles in those organisations.





"Within Vietnam's technology startup space, there is a lot of competing players entering the market from around the world and Southeast Asia. They offer a variety of ecommerce services such as banking, education, e-wallets or delivery. Apart from the technology skills required to implement these online, Vietnamese professionals at the management level are also in demand to lead and establish those businesses locally. A lot of them are aimed at providing accessibility to the population, so a larger percentage can either gain new connections to such services or these daily essentials can still be provided to the wider public in the event of another lockdown," comments Mark Donnelly .

Source: Information procured from Michael Page Vietnam's proprietary data





