—

International Commercial arbitration, insolvency, Investor state Arbitration and Dispute Resolution were the focus of the English Law Forum (ELF) 2024, held in London on 20 September 2024. Co-organised by Lawlex Solicitors and attended by leading figures in law and business, the event explored the evolving challenges and opportunities in global legal practices. The forum highlighted how English law continues to play a central role in resolving cross-border disputes and managing global compliance.

The event featured contributions from prominent speakers, including Anthony Metzer KC, Jason Parker, CEO of Parker Russell International, Michael Patchett-Joyce, a barrister and arbitrator, and Barry Coulter, an experienced Barrister. Other notable participants included Luis Gonzalez Garcia of Matrix Chambers, Oleksandr Bondarchuk, Chairman of the Ukrainian National Insolvency Agents Association, and Denys Maslov, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Legal Policy. Ruslan Ughrelidze, solicitor advocate for higher rights of audience (civil), managing partner of Lawlex solicitors, and co-organiser of the forum, also spoke, emphasising the importance of English law in shaping international legal standards.

International Arbitration Takes Centre Stage

A key topic of discussion was the growing prominence of international arbitration as a tool for resolving cross-border disputes. Arbitration, with its flexibility and ability to navigate legal differences between jurisdictions, has become the preferred method for resolving disputes in international commerce. Speakers like Ruslan Ughrelidze, Michael Patchett-Joyce and Barry Coulter shared insights into how the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) and other institutions are crucial in maintaining the global relevance of English law.

"The ability of English courts to support arbitration awards is key to London's continued status as a leading arbitration centre," noted by both Ruslan Ughrelidze and Barry Coulter, highlighting the city's importance in global legal practice. The forum explored enforcement challenges, especially in jurisdictions with weaker rule of law, where securing arbitral award enforcement can be difficult.

Insolvency Law in a Global Context

Insolvency law was another focus of the ELF, particularly in relation to emerging markets such as Ukraine. Oleksandr Bondarchuk discussed how insolvency procedures in developing economies face unique challenges, including political instability and legal uncertainty. "A stable and predictable insolvency framework is essential for attracting foreign investment and enabling businesses to recover or wind down in an orderly fashion," he noted.

Denys Maslov, Chair of Ukraine's Legal Policy Committee, added that ongoing legal reforms are vital for improving legal practices and protecting rights in emerging markets. These reforms, he explained, are critical for fostering trust among foreign investors and ensuring that processes are handled fairly and transparently.

Dispute Resolution and Global Trade

Dispute Resolution and asset tracing, and their impact on global business were also high on the agenda. There were discussions into the complex landscape of Dispute Resolution and asset recovery. As asset tracing techniques grow more sophisticated due to increased financial complexities, businesses must navigate these challenges with increasing diligence. "Asset tracing is a critical risk management issue for companies dealing with cross-border transactions," they observed.

They discussed how asset tracing affects international arbitration, noting that "arbitrators must ensure that awards comply not only with international law but also facilitate effective asset recovery when necessary."

The Ongoing Role of English Law

Throughout the event, speakers emphasised the ongoing relevance of English law in global business and dispute resolution. Oleg Podtserkovnyi, a prominent academic and Chief Science Officer at "Nazovni", spoke on the stability and predictability that English law offers can support business in Ukraine and vice versa. As global commerce becomes increasingly interconnected, the adaptability of English law continues to be a vital asset for businesses navigating cross-border legal challenges.

Ruslan Ughrelidze, Managing Partner of Lawlex Solicitors, echoed these sentiments, stating that "English law provides a trusted foundation for resolving international disputes and navigating the complexities of global business." He highlighted the importance of forums like ELF in maintaining dialogue on how English law can evolve to meet new challenges.

Conclusion

The English Law Forum 2024 offered valuable perspectives on arbitration, insolvency, and asset tracing law, reinforcing London’s position as a global leader in legal services. As international legal challenges grow more complex, the adaptability and strength of English law remain critical in shaping the future of dispute resolution and regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit Lawlex Solicitors, the English Law Forum, or connect with Ruslan Ughrelidze on LinkedIn.



Contact Info:

Name: Ruslan Ughrelidze

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lawlex Solicitors

Address: Lawlex Solicitors, level 30, 122 Leadenhall Street

Phone: 02034327706

Website: https://lawlex.co.uk/



Release ID: 89142388

In the event of encountering any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies within the content shared in this press release, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your feedback within 8 hours and take appropriate measures to rectify any identified issues or facilitate press release takedowns. Ensuring accuracy and reliability are central to our commitment.