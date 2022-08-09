Enhancing data governance through the 3rd DEWG meeting







JAKARTA, Aug 9, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The implementation of equitable and inclusive Data Free Flow with Trust (DFFT) and Cross-Border Data Flow (CBDF) had become crucial issues nowadays as data traffic between countries kept increasing.Hence, as chairman of the 2022 G20 presidency, Indonesia proposed four principles of fairness, lawfulness, transparency, and reciprocity for the implementation of cross-border data governance.Through the 3rd Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) Meeting, held in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) Province, on July 20-22, 2022, Indonesia highlighted digital skills and literacy as the second priority issues of the DEWG, as well as the DFFT and CBDF as its third priority issue that will enhance the Bali Package document.The Ministry of Communication and Informatics has consulted with G20 members and partners to follow up on the results of previous meetings to be accommodated into a declaration draft, known as the Bali Package.The Bali Package will reflect the commitment of G20 members to achieve recovery through inclusive, empowering, and sustainable cooperation.Additionally, Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate expected that the 3rd DEWG meeting could establish three deliverables.The deliverables include the recommendations and policies to increase the vulnerable groups' involvement in the digital economy sector; a G20 Toolkit on digital skills, literacy, and workshop; as well as a summary of practices and policies to develop advanced digital skills and literacy.The G20 members also sought a common understanding on a clear definition of trust and general principles in implementing the cross-border data flow.Spokesperson for the Communication and Informatics Ministry Dedy Permadi said all parties involved in the 3rd DEWG Meeting agreed to strengthen the cross-border data governance."The Digital Economy Working Group or DEWG had completed discussions regarding the CBDF," he stated.The results of the working group's discussions will be presented at the G20 Digital Economy Ministers' Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Bali, in early September 2022.A workshop had been implemented on the last day of the 3rd DEWG Meeting to enhance the discussion on the CBDF and establish a common agreement on the agenda.In addition to the G20 members, a number of private actors, international organizations, academics, and non-governmental organizations were also invited, since the workshop served as a multi-stakeholder dialogue forum."Thus, the agenda does not only contain the government's interest, hence, the cross-border data flow agenda will be able to provide comprehensive recommendations," Permadi, who was also the Alternate Chair of 2022 G20 DEWG, remarked.The effort showed Indonesia's commitment in pursuing concrete deliverables to realize beneficial data utilization for all to encourage the recovery of the global digital economy.Additionally, the Director General of Informatics Application at the ministry, Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, stated the value of Indonesia's digital economy was projected to reach US$124 billion (Rp1,855 trillion) in 2025.To optimize the potentials, Indonesia will hold a 2022 G20 DEWG side event entitled G20 Digital Innovative Network, themed 'The Rise of Digital Economy: Post-pandemic Recovery and Beyond'.The forum aims to facilitate knowledge-sharing as well as international partnerships among start-ups, venture capitalists, policy makers, and corporations to solve various global challenges.It was initiated by Italy's 2021 G20 Presidency under the name of G20 Digital Innovation League.The G20 Digital Innovative Network aims to find the 100 most promising start-ups in five priority sectors of healthcare, renewable energy, smart society, financial inclusivity, and supply chain.Start-up pitching, discussion panels, 1-on-1 business meetings, networking sessions, as well as cultural events will be held in a hybrid way during the implementation of the forum in Bali on September 2-4, 2022.The registration for the forum has been opened to the public at g20innovationnetwork.org.(c) ANTARA 2022