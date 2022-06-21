ENJOY A DAY OF BOUNCING GOOD FAMILY FUN AT SINGAPORE'S NEWEST INFLATABLE INDOOR PLAYGROUND

Let's Play @ D'Marquee 2.0 will be held from 1 July – 9 August at Downtown East, with tickets and exclusive packages on Trip.com

SINGAPORE, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com brings Let's Play @ D'Marquee back for a second edition due to overwhelming demand. The young and young at heart can look forward to 14 exciting attractions and a range of bouncy castles for over-the-top inflatable fun. The perfect day out for families, Let's Play @ D'Marquee 2.0 will be held from 1 July 2022 to 9 August 2022 at Downtown East.

Unleash your inner child at the uniquely themed inflatable obstacle courses and bouncy challenges, plus inflatable ball pit and sand pit.

The various inflatable obstacle courses at Let's Play @ D'Marquee 2.0 allow visitors to challenge themselves by scaling the 4.8m tall vertical obstacle course, or navigate endless slides and mazes in the wheely fun obstacle course, putting their agility and coordination skills to the test. Other highlights include the classic ball pit, as well as the Gladiator Ball Fight, where visitors will don transparent inflatable bubbles to challenge each other in the ring.

Visitors may also enjoy three additional attractions, The King Kong Robot, Choo Choo Express and Classic Bumper Cars, which promise to surprise and delight groups of all ages.

These fun and exciting activities take the Let's Play @ D'Marquee 2.0 experience to a whole new level and complement a day of bouncing away. These include taking a ride in the King Kong Robot, a life-sized robot that can be controlled and manoeuvred around the playing area. Each ticket entitles the participant to one ride on this magnificent robot, so buckle up and take the King Kong Robot out for a ride. Perfect for the younger ones who are train afficionados, the beautifully designed Choo-Choo Express rides around the open plaza, while Classic Bumper Cars are perfect for family bonding, guaranteeing big bumps and loud laughter.

Trip.com is the exclusive partner for ticket purchases, offering discounts and family packages, including an Early Bird discount of 10% on all purchases from now till 30 June. Tickets purchased on Trip.com after 30 June will still be attractively priced at S$25 for weekdays and S$28 for weekends for 150 minutes of playtime.

Located at Downtown East, there are three sessions on each weekday and four sessions on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, including the Terms and Conditions, please visit https://sg.trip.com/things-to-do/detail/42732514/

For a preview of the various activities, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a74wNHjZ1fE

ABOUT TRIP.COM

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit www.trip.com.