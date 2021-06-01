SEOUL, South Korea, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for their 4D video solution, the 4DREPLAY, a tech startup and a member of Born2Global Centre, participated as a video technology partner in the football game on May 28th, Japan against Myanmar. This partnership was conducted through cooperation with "CBC", the sales partner dealing with Sports Tech.



4DReplay, a multi-angle replay video solution was applied to this match, which was played without spectators. 100 special cameras of 4DReplay installed in the Fukuda Denshi Arena created and transmitted real-time highlight videos after filming the main scenes of the game. Viewers were able to feel and experience the liveliness of the stadium even if they were at home. This was possible thanks to the broadcast with 4DReplay solution. Unlike in the past, fans could enjoy the dramatic moments of the game from various angles.

Hongsu Jung, CEO of 4DREPLAY, said, "We showed a real-time highlight video that captured the sweat and tears of the players, so that spectators could fully experience the game at home and uplift their spirits from COVID-19.

4DREPLAY, a leading global media technology firm based in Silicon Valley, advanced into the U.S. market in 2016. Since then, they have gained global recognition. 4DREPLAY's technology is used for TV broadcasts of major sports events for fans worldwide, including those of the MLB, NBA, and UFC. From March 2021, the company began to supply "4DLive," a real-time 4D multi-view video solution to TSN/RDS, a sports channel of Bell Canada, a Canadian telecommunications company.

About 4DREPLAY KOREA

4DREPLAY (www4dreplay.com/ja) is a unique 4D video solution company based in Silicon Valley. "4DReplay," a 4D time-slice video solution, and "4DLive," a mobile-based, real-time, multi-view video streaming service, are being applied to sports, films, TV dramas, and music videos, for the fresh sense of realism they provide. These solutions are gaining recognition as some of the most innovative technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, presenting a new immersive viewing experience to fans worldwide. As a leading global media firm with offices in Korea, the United States, and Japan, 4DREPLAY is continuing to grow through collaborations with professionals worldwide as well as based on its deep insight and pioneering spirit. Under the slogan "Creating Experiences," the firm offers users cutting-edge video solutions. As of December 2020, 4DREPLAY has attracted Series B investments, securing a total investment of USD 31.50 million and raising the firm's value to USD 213.5 million.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since its inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for a successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and connected with the global market.

