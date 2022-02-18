Enjoy Great Taste and Great Value with 7-Eleven’s new line-up of ready-to-eat treats!

To help you get back on track after the Chinese New Year festivities, 7-Eleven is rolling out an exciting selection of budget-friendly bites. Choose from a classic Singaporean-favourite fried rice dish, an on-trend truffle burger plus other tempting items that won't break the bank to be enjoyed on the go anytime, anywhere.

Get back into the swing of things with an all-new, mouth-watering selection of grab-and-go goodies that are kind to your wallet but don't skimp on taste. So, save that ang pow money and head down to your nearest 7-Eleven for some great tasting food and great value!

Classic favourites: Big on taste, friendly on the pocket!

When hunger strikes, a hot steaming bowl of fried rice will always hit the spot! 7-SELECT Chicken Cutlet Fried Rice (U.P. $4.50) is a convenient alternative to every Singaporean's must-order at a certain restaurant chain (if you know you know)! It boasts a succulent breaded chicken cutlet served on a bed of light, fluffy and perfectly seasoned egg fried rice with spring onions. Save the travels to your nearest restaurant or mall – simply head to your nearest 7-Eleven to get your chicken cutlet fried rice fix from now on, available around the clock!

There are trends that come and go, but we all know that truffle-infused dishes are here to stay. Good news – no one needs to break the bank to be a café-hopping, truffle-searching hipster anymore! After all, who could afford a good ol' café truffle burger oh-so-often? Introducing the 7-SELECT Truffle Scrambled Egg with Chicken Ham Burger (U.P. $3.50) , a hearty breakfast or teatime treat of black truffle infused scrambled eggs, smoked chicken ham with melted cheddar cheese served on a fluffy burger bun. The addition of that unmistakeable truffle aroma takes this burger up a level but this indulgent treat is still at a price everyone can afford. Turn your grab-and-go breakfast into a true café experience by pairing it with a cup of 7CAFÉ and get your day off to a great start!

Other delicious grab-and-go goodies you can enjoy any time, any where

If you're in need of breakfast on the run, a quick lunch, or a late-night bite, check out the other all-new items on the menu:

7-SELECT BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese Wrap (U.P. $3.60) is the perfect dream of Mac & Cheese on the go! Cheesy macaroni is layered on pieces of popcorn chicken glazed with brown sugar BBQ sauce and all wrapped in a warm tortilla. A familiar taste from your favourite fast-food chains indeed! Packed full of flavour, this tasty wrap makes for a lip-smacking lunchtime bite.

7-SELECT Baked Chicken with Garlic Butter Burger (U.P. $3.50) features a breaded chicken cutlet made with 100% succulent chicken thigh topped with creamy garlic butter. A classic combo of flavours that everyone will love!

The next couple of inventive items on the menu combine the flavours of east and west in perfect harmony! 7-SELECT Teriyaki Chicken Ciabatta (U.P. $5.50) is inspired by the classic Japanese home-cooked dish. Slices of roasted chicken breast, teriyaki sauce, shredded pickled cabbage, seaweed flakes, baby romaine lettuce and hard-boiled egg slices are sandwiched in between Italian style fluffy ciabatta bread. A refreshing blend of tastes and textures, the sweet umami teriyaki sauce perfectly balances the tangy crunchy pickled cabbage.

For a quick bite on the run, you can't go wrong with the 7-SELECT Cheesy Ham and Corn Onigiri (U.P. $2.00) , our original take on the classic Japanese rice ball with a touch of European flair! This delicious morsel consists of onigiri rice mixed in with kernels of Japonica corn and a creamy filling of cheese and roasted ham at its centre.

7-Eleven is also launching a new range Western-style delectable dishes from Taste Asia to keep you going throughout the day. Take your pick from Taste Asia Turkey Bacon & Mushroom Aglio Olio, Grilled Chicken with Mashed Potato and Baked Beans, and Butter Rice with Beef Bolognaise and Cheese. All priced at $4.50 each , these Western delights are excellent value and sure to please!

Enjoy $0.50 off Fresh Express Coleslaw or Potato Salad when you buy 7-SELECT Chicken Cutlet Fried Rice, BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese Wrap, Truffle Scrambled Egg with Chicken Ham Burger or Baked Chicken with Garlic Butter Burger from 16 Feb – 1 Mar 2022!

For more detail on launch dates and promotions, please refer to this summary table:

Product RSP Promotion Promo Period Launch Date 7-SELECT Chicken Cutlet Fried Rice $4.50 Get $0.50 off Fresh Express Coleslaw or Potato Salad 16 Feb – 1 Mar 2022 16 Feb 2022 7-SELECT Truffle Scrambled Egg with Chicken Ham Burger $3.50 7-SELECT BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese Wrap $3.60 7-SELECT Baked Chicken with Garlic Butter Burger $3.50 7-SELECT Teriyaki Chicken Ciabatta $5.50 - - 7-SELECT Cheesy Ham and Corn Onigiri $2.00 Buy 2 for $3.80 16 Feb – 29 Mar 2022 Taste Asia Turkey Bacon & Mushroom Aglio Olio $4.50 - - Taste Asia Grilled Chicken with Mashed Potato and Baked Beans $4.50 - - Taste Asia Butter Rice with Beef Bolognaise and Cheese $4.50 - -

All items are halal-certified except for 7-SELECT Cheesy Ham and Corn Onigiri .

More promotions and updates can also always be found on the official 7-Eleven Singapore Facebook and 7-Eleven Singapore Instagram pages.

