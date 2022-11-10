Enjoy Shopping at "Ehime Specialty Shop" on JD.com Site on Nov. 11, "Singles' Day"

-Ehime Prefecture's Governor Appears in Videos to Introduce Charms of Ehime Products in Chinese, Singing Duet with Popular Chinese Singer Ye Li-

MATSUYAMA, Japan, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ehime Prefecture opened its special page "Ehime Tokusankan," or "Ehime Specialty Shop," on the "JD.com" e-commerce site in June 2022, and released videos in which Ehime Gov. Tokihiro Nakamura touts the charms of Ehime products in Chinese for "Singles' Day" on Nov. 11.

Tokusankan is the first by a Japanese municipality, to develop sales channels for Ehime products in China's cross-border EC market. It handles 424 items such as quality pearls and highly absorbent Imabari towels, aiming to increase the number of items to 500 with total sales of 40 million yen within fiscal 2022. To help build recognition and promote sales of Ehime products, the governor appears in six videos, singing a duet with popular Chinese singer-songwriter Ye Li, among other promotional activities.

-About Ehime Tokusankan

Special page in Rakuten's flagship shop on major Chinese EC site JD.com

https://onl.bz/qiDA1Yy (PC)

https://sale.jd.com/m/h5/qpatzwvxhhp1.html (Smartphone)

Main product lines

Pearls (Ehime is a top producer in Japan , selling high-quality, well-selected pearls.)

, selling high-quality, well-selected pearls.) Imabari towels (Ehime is the biggest producer in Japan of towels known globally for their excellent water absorbency and high safety.)

of towels known globally for their excellent water absorbency and high safety.) Food products using citrus fruit (Ehime produces over 40 kinds of citrus fruit characterized by sweetness and juiciness.)

Other specialties include Japanese sake, toilet paper, etc.

Videos showing the governor introducing Ehime products are posted on "Ehime Tokusankan" and scheduled for use in live commerce and elsewhere in the future.

About videos:

Gov. Nakamura sings in Chinese wearing various costumes to introduce Ehime products and the Shimanami Kaido road, a popular tourist destination, and showcase Ehime's charms. The videos received a great response, with 5 million views in five days.

*As of the end of October 2022, they had about 7.5 million views.

Image: Gov. Nakamura touting charms of Ehime products

Singing version: https://m.weibo.cn/detail/4817329856974074

Pearl version: https://m.weibo.cn/detail/4817163758603461

Imabari towel version: https://m.weibo.cn/detail/4816972589569595

Citrus version: https://m.weibo.cn/detail/4817541262217941

Shimanami Kaido version: https://m.weibo.cn/detail/4817692244321302

Highlights: https://m.weibo.cn/status/4816816465777118