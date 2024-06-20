Enlighten Supply Pool Agency Prioritises Capability Over Academics in Hiring Process

Enlighten Supply Pool Agency, a leading staffing agency in the industry, has announced a new hiring process that focuses on capability rather than academics.

—

This decision comes as a response to the growing need for a more inclusive and diverse workforce in today's competitive job market.



The agency believes that academic qualifications should not be the sole determining factor in hiring employees. Instead, they are shifting their focus towards assessing an individual's skills, experience, and potential to contribute to the company's success. This approach aligns with the agency's core values of promoting equal opportunities and creating a more inclusive workplace.



Enlighten Supply Pool Agency's Managing Director, Jayson Mehra, stated: "We believe that everyone should have an equal chance to succeed in their career, regardless of their academic background. By prioritizing capability over academics, we are not only promoting diversity but also giving individuals the opportunity to showcase their skills and potential. This will ultimately lead to a more dynamic and innovative workforce."



The agency's new hiring process will include a thorough assessment of an individual's skills and experience, as well as their potential to grow and contribute to the company's goals. This will provide a fair and equal opportunity for all candidates, regardless of their academic qualifications. Enlighten Supply Pool Agency hopes that this decision will set an example for other companies to follow and create a more inclusive and diverse workforce.



Enlighten Supply Pool Agency's new hiring process is a step towards a more inclusive and diverse workplace. The agency believes that by prioritizing capability over academics, they can create a more dynamic and innovative workforce that will drive the company's success. This decision reflects the agency's commitment to promoting equal opportunities and creating a more inclusive society.



For jobs in the education sector, please contact admin@enlighten-supplypool.com or visit www.enlighten-supplypool.com/



Contact Info:

Name: Robin K

Email: Send Email

Organization: Enlighten Supply Pool

Website: https://www.enlighten-supplypool.com/



Social Media:

Facebook: EnlightenSupplyPoolLtd

Twitter: @EnlightenPool

Instagram: @enlighten_supply_pool

LinkedIn: company/12075630



Release ID: 89133219

In the event of any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release, we encourage you to notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our diligent team will be readily available to respond and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any identified issues or assist with removal requests. Ensuring the provision of high-quality and precise information is paramount to us.