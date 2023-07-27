Enovix Establishes Research and Design Center in India

FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, announced today it has established Enovix Research and Development Services India Private Limited (“Enovix India”) in Hyderabad. The Enovix India team will develop advanced models to predict battery performance and support next-gen battery manufacturing and design.



“I’m pleased to announce we officially established our expansion into India with a dedicated R&D center in Hyderabad,” said Dr. Raj Talluri, President and CEO of Enovix. “The region is a strategic location for us due to its deep pool of technical talent in fields that are of utmost importance to our long-term success, as well as its business-friendly environment. This significant milestone marks another chapter in our journey to scale.”

Enovix India will support the product and manufacturing teams in the U.S. and Malaysia. Dr. Chandra Saru Saravanan, who joined the company as a consultant in 2021 and has been working on this effort, will lead Enovix India. Prior to Enovix, he was Senior Vice President at Reliance Industries Limited in Mumbai where he used cutting-edge crude-oil characterization technologies and advanced modeling including Machine Learning to improve and optimize business and manufacturing processes. Before moving to India in 2008, he was Principal Scientist at Nanometrics in Milpitas, Calif. Dr. Saravanan holds a Ph.D. in Computational Chemistry from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a Bachelor of Technology degree in Chemical and Electrochemical Engineering from the Central Electrochemical Research Institute in Tamil Nadu.

“I am excited to lead the talented Enovix team and establish a strong presence in India,” said Dr. Saravanan. “In my experience, having a dedicated team focused on battery modeling, optimization, Machine Learning and data analysis will give us an even greater advantage in achieving new breakthroughs in battery innovation.”

Enovix India has established a board of directors including Dr. Saravanan. The team is hiring for multiple roles in the region and intends to grow significantly over the next 18 months.

