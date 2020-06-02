Enphase Energy and Australian Solar Industry Leaders Propose Safe Rooftop Solar Solutions

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters today announced that the Company, together with Solaray and AC Solar Warehouse in Australia, supports the Australian photovoltaic (PV) industry’s position to change solar power system installation and equipment standards.



During 2010, in response to the proliferation of solar PV systems on rooftops globally, emergency services teams responsible for responding to house fires decided that a safe emergency access solution was required. Steps were taken in parallel by Australian and U.S. authorities to address the issue. In Australia, a rooftop DC isolator was mandated in 2012, whereas the U.S. introduced rapid shutdown requirements in the 2014 National Electrical Code (NEC).

Rapid shutdown provides a quick and easy method to de-energize PV modules to ensure complete safety for first responders and eliminate the risk of electrocution. By comparison, to operate the rooftop DC isolators used in Australia, emergency services personnel must climb onto a roof that may already be dangerous to access. In addition, even with a switched isolator, the cabling under the panels remains fully energized up to 600 volts DC.

“Evidence suggests that approximately 65% of conventional DC solar system failures occur at the rooftop DC isolator,” said Grant Behrendorff, managing director of AC Solar Warehouse. “There is widespread support across the Australian solar industry to address the issue as international standards are put in place along with newer technologies that eliminate the need for rooftop DC isolators. Arc fault detection and rapid shutdown compliant equipment, such as Enphase IQ™ microinverters, are readily available in Australia.”

Unlike traditional DC solar power inverters, the Enphase IQ microinverter system provides a complete AC solution that uses no high voltage DC, ensuring a safe solar solution for homeowners. Rapid shutdown capability is built-in, with no additional equipment necessary. Enphase IQ microinverters meet or exceed regulatory requirements set by the U.S. National Electrical Code (NEC), which currently represents the international solar safety benchmark the Australian PV industry is working to achieve.

“It is no surprise that smart solar systems such as Enphase dominate the market in countries like the United States, where safer solar regulations have been adopted quicker than here in Australia,” said Jonathan Fisk, director at Solaray. “Of course, front of mind is the increase in panel-level output delivered by Enphase microinverters, but for many customers it is the story around safety that really gets their attention.”

“Enphase fully supports initiatives focused on bringing Australian PV installation standards in line with global best practices,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “2019 was a record growth year for rooftop solar installations in Australia, and the trend is set to continue this year. With industry sales at an all-time high, it is now time to raise the bar on safety.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 23 million microinverters, and approximately one million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/au and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Enphase, IQ, the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Solaray Energy Pty Ltd

Solaray is a leading provider of smart energy management technology that incorporates future-proof solar power systems, cloud-based monitoring, back to base system status alerts, home automation, and battery storage. Solaray prides itself on offering a reliable, honest, and trustworthy service that follows the strictest professional standards. The company is a Clean Energy Council Approved Solar Retailer. Please visit https://solaray.com.au/ for more details.

About AC Solar Warehouse Pty Ltd

AC Solar Warehouse is a 100% Australian owned and operated company that wholesales microinverters, AC and DC solar panels, energy storage equipment, and related components required for domestic and commercial solar systems. AC Solar Warehouse is the largest specialist wholesaler of AC Solar equipment in Australia, building its business through relationships based on honesty, transparency, and integrity. Please visit http://www.acsolarwarehouse.com/ for more details.

