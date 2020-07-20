Enphase Energy and REA Global Inspire a Clean Energy Future in Australia

Enphase Energy and REA Global Inspire a Clean Energy Future in AustraliaGlobeNewswireJuly 20, 2020

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that REA Global, a multi-award winning smart building design, construction, and solar energy solutions provider, is pairing Enphase IQ 7+™ microinverters with its proprietary high efficiency, high-density cell solar modules. The solution maximizes performance to provide more solar power production from a smaller space for both residential and commercial customers across Australia.

Since 2006, REA Global's solar division, REA Solar, has offered turnkey solar energy solutions to help its customers reduce their energy bills and dependency on the electricity grid. REA Global incorporated the lessons and insights gained in the field to develop the REA Power Series Modules, which employ Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters to deliver peak yields with superior efficiency, reliability, and safety. The innovative solar module solution is trusted by thousands of homeowners and businesses alike, including notable Australian brands such as Beaumont Tiles, Anytime Fitness, Little Scholars Early Learning Centres, A1 Interiors, Pro Plaster Services, and Innovative Steel.

"At REA, our mission is to inspire positive change through renewable energy technology and leadership," says Michael Mrowka, director at REA Global. "That is why we developed the REA Power Series Modules and have teamed up with Enphase so that we can guarantee our customers industry-benchmark solar performance. Enphase microinverters also enable us to monitor every solar panel we have installed to automatically detect and respond to issues, which greatly improves customer service."

IQ 7+ microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regime with more than one million cumulative hours of power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The Company's microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 10-year warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended for a fee to 15, 20, or 25 years.

In addition, both REA’s residential and commercial installations are outfitted with Enphase Envoy™ communications gateways, which connect the solar systems to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

"REA Global's Power Series Modules, and integrated solar energy offering demonstrates both customer service and technological leadership in the Australian solar market," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "We commend REA Global on leveraging the full power of Enphase IQ 7+ microinverters combined with local innovation to provide its customers with standout value for their solar system investments."

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 27 million microinverters, and over 1.1 million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/au and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Enphase, IQ 7+, Envoy, Enlighten the Enphase logo, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the advantages of Enphase Energy's products and technology, including expected safety, reliability, life expectancy, efficiency, value, performance, and ease of monitoring and maintenance; and the services and products provided by our partners. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Enphase Contact:

Justin CohenMarketing Manager, APACjcohen@enphaseenergy.com+61 438 630 163

